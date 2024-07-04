Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced his cabinet on Wednesday, 3 July, following two previous postponements

Lesufi welcomed the new provincial leadership, saying the time had come to deliver the goods and restore pride in Gauteng

The provincial cabinet announcement had its fair share of praise and criticism from supporters and critics alike

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi finally announced his provincial cabinet following two failed attempts. Image: Tshepiso Mametela

JOHANNESBURG — Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi finally announced his cabinet on Wednesday, 3 July, ending a frustrating process of unveiling the executive council members.

The development follows two postponements resulting from the impasse with the Democratic Alliance (DA) over position allocations amid protracted Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) negotiations.

Long overdue cabinet announced

It has been three weeks since Lesufi's swearing-in as Premier, and by now, the business of appointing the Members of the Executive Council (MEC) is usually done.

However, as with any change, transitioning presents its challenges.

Other than the Premier — making it eight out of the 11 cabinet seats for the majority party — one position apiece went to the Patriotic Alliance (PA), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and Rise Mzansi.

The new Members of the Executive Council (MECs) were sworn in in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Briefly News covered the event virtually, with the following 10 MECs sworn in:

Bongkosi Dlamini (eGovernment);

Lebogang Maile (Finance);

Matome Chiloane (Education and Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture);

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa (Agriculture, Rural Development and Agrarian Reform);

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko (Health);

Kedibone Tlhabela (Roads and Transport);

Tasneem Motara (Human Settlements);

Jacob Mamabolo (Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Tradition Affairs);

Faith Mazibuko (Social Development); and

Sheila Mary Peters (Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment).

Briefly News reported that negotiations between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) ended in no deal, with the latter exiting the talks earlier on Wednesday.

Lesufi, who tried to announce the cabinet twice before, welcomed the new provincial leadership, saying the time had come to deliver the goods.

I want to formally congratulate the MECs; the task starts now. I was holding the fort alone and I succeeded. I want to thank you now that you're coming to give [me] a helping hand. Let's go and do the work and make the people of Gauteng proud," Lesufi said.

Gauteng cabinet draws mixed reactions

As expected, the cabinet announcement drew mixed reactions, with some critical of the appointees and their portfolios, while others welcomed the development, saying it was long overdue.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@RSA_Broadcaster wrote:

"As citizens, we reject this corrupt mess."

@GDAmbassador said:

"Green Doors from Soshanguve congratulate all members of the executive council. Gauteng will finally get to work. Siyabonga! Let's fix this country."

@NguluvheKhulu offered:

"The SIU, AG, Hawks and all related law enforcement agencies must be ready to pounce. This is Panyaza and his team’s last chance in government. They won’t respect the provincial purse."

