The EFF Gauteng demands accountability following the Public Protector's report on maladministration and irregularities in the R82 million Mayibuye Primary School construction

Intended to accommodate over 2,000 learners, the project spanned eight years due to incompetence and improper procedures by the GDID and GDE

The EFF criticised the lack of consequences for those responsible and called for systemic reforms to prevent future issues

Reitumetse Makwea

Public Protector has uncovered misconduct in constructing the R82 million Mayibuye Primary, built near a wetland without necessary environmental checks. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams and Fani Mahuntsi.

The EFF Gauteng demands accountability following the Public Protector's report on maladministration, delays, and irregularities in the R82 million Mayibuye Primary School construction in Rabie Ridge.

They criticised inadequate consequences for those responsible, emphasising the impact on community rights and advocating for systemic reforms.

The project was intended to accommodate over 2,000 learners from the Mayibuye Informal Settlement.

The project took longer than expected

The project was approved in August 2015 but spanned over eight years due to numerous administrative and technical incompetencies by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development (GDID) and Department of Education (GDE) under former MECs Nandi Mayathula-Khoza and Panyaza Lesufi, respectively.

The Public Protector's report revealed that procurement and supply chain procedures were violated during the contract award to Basic Blue/NEBAVEST for the school’s construction.

Additionally, the school was built atop an old sewer line without conducting a wetland study, causing significant delays and additional costs.

In a statement, the EFF Gauteng said the report detailed that after the contract was awarded, it took over a year for the contractor to obtain site permission, leading to R10 million in Compensation Events.

Shortly after the contract was awarded, the GDE, led by Panyaza Lesufi, expanded the project scope to include smart school requirements, further inflating costs.

Although construction was completed in 2017, the school remained unusable due to hazardous wetlands.

Subsequently, a contractor was hired to redirect sewer lines, replace classroom flooring, install electrical wiring, doors, and air conditioners, and provide other necessary services.

Despite Basic Blue being fully compensated, the school was only handed over to the community in February 2024.

The EFF wants accountability

The EFF Gauteng expressed frustration with the Public Protector's report, stating that while it acknowledged avoidable delays and unauthorised expenditures under the Public Finance Management Act (PMFA), it failed to assign criminal or financial consequences to those responsible.

"This incident directly impacted the human rights of the people of the Mayibuye Informal Settlement and Gauteng. True accountability requires those responsible for maladministration to face consequences to deter criminality and misconduct in public office."

The EFF also pointed to broader issues within the GDID and GDE, noting that in June 2023, over 20 school construction projects remained incomplete and abandoned due to incompetence.

The EFF continues to oppose the flawed tender system, which they argue facilitates corruption.

The party calls for stringent measures to hold those responsible accountable and ensure such incidents do not recur, emphasising the need for a more transparent and effective public procurement system.

