The EFF in Limpopo opposes the recent tariff increases by the Polokwane Municipality, citing the financial burden on residents, especially the unemployed

Starting this month, electricity prices rose by 12.72%, with water, refuse, and sewerage services increased by 9% and 6% respectively

The EFF plans to address their dissatisfaction with the municipal speaker, demanding reconsideration of these hikes

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

The EFF in Limpopo says it condemns any tariff increase by the Polokwane Municipality. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo have expressed strong opposition to the recent tariff increases implemented by the Polokwane Municipality.

EFF chairperson Lawrence Mapoulo has voiced concerns over the financial burden these hikes place on residents, especially those who are unemployed.

Tariff increase in the region

Starting from the first day of July, the municipality raised electricity prices by 12.72 percent.

Additionally, water, refuse, and sewerage services saw nine and six percent increases, respectively.

The new tariffs have sparked widespread discontent among the community, which argues that it cannot afford the increased costs.

Mapoulo highlighted that the tariff hikes are particularly detrimental to the unemployed and economically vulnerable residents.

"The residents and those who are jobless cannot afford to pay more than what they are currently paying."

Polokwane municipality didn't meet the requirements

Despite allegations that the Polokwane Municipality failed to meet the requirements to justify the electricity tariff hike, municipal spokesperson Thipa Selala has refuted these claims.

Selala told SABC News that the municipality has adhered to all regulatory requirements for the increase.

In a statement, the EFF criticised the municipality for its failure to provide consistent electricity, which has severely impacted local businesses, disrupted daily life, and strained essential services such as water supply.

The EFF will address this with the municipal speaker

The EFF has committed to taking further action by drafting a letter to the municipal speaker, expressing their dissatisfaction with the rate hikes and demanding reconsideration.

The Polokwane Municipality's tariff increases have ignited a debate over the affordability and accessibility of essential services, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by residents in the region.

The EFF's condemnation reflects a broader concern over the financial pressures exerted on communities already grappling with economic hardship.

