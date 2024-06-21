Eskom is reportedly planning on applying for an electricity price increase of up to about 44% for the next financial year

The parastatal is allegedly in the process of submitting the request to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa

If Nersa approves the parastatal’s request, South Africans will start paying the revised tariff as early as April 2025

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Power utility Eskom drafted a proposed electricity tariff increase of up to 44%. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans could be in for another steep electricity tariff increase as Eskom plans to apply for an increase of up to 44% for 2025.

Eskom to submit request to Nersa

An Eskom draft document, reportedly seen by the Daily Maverick, maps out the proposed tariffs for the 2026 to 2028 financial years. The document would be the first step in applying to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to approve the price adjustments.

Eskom allegedly requested that the tariffs for non-municipal clients be increased by 36.15% in the 2026 financial year, 11.81% in 2027, and 9.10% in 2028. For those reliant on municipalities, the parastatal asked for a price hike of 43.55% in 2026, 3.36% in 2027 and 11.07% in 2028.

If approved, the price hike for non-municipal clients could take effect in April 2025, while municipal clients could start paying extra in July 2025.

Nersa previously granted a 9.61% price hike in 2022/2023 and another increase of about 13% for 2024/25.

South Africans annoyed by Eskom's draft proposal

Netizens shared their frustrations and speculation on the possible price hike request.

@lifeisgood003 asked:

“Proudly brought to you by GNU powered by a greedy capital system that had no care for the poor. Could it be that GNU's main agenda is to privatise parastatals?”

@MGILIJACCC said:

“These are the votes you gave to the IFP, DA, and ANC.”

@makhanip added:

“Problems of a Monopoly, state-run or privately run.”

@RajenN2107 commented:

“Sure, why not? The taxpayers have endless amounts of cash.”

@khathuthivha

“This is fake news.”

South Africans must brace themselves for electricity hikes this winter

Briefly News previously reported that homeowners could see their electricity bills increase by up to 60% this winter due to new Eskom tariffs and higher winter rates.

Alumo Energy highlighted that average consumption increased by 23% in winter, pushing bills significantly higher.

Many citizens turned to solar solutions to mitigate the escalating costs and ensure energy stability amidst load-shedding.

