The Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders is investigating the death of four initiates in that province

Three of the four teenage boys reportedly passed away at illegal initiation institutions in the Eastern Cape

Authorities said four deaths occurred during the winter initiation season, which started at the end of May 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders was probing the circumstances around the four initiates' death. Image: Leon Sadiki/City Press/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders is reportedly investigating the death of four initiates in that province.

EC confirms four initiation school deaths

The House’s chair, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, confirmed that losses occurred during the winter initiation season, which started at the end of May 2024.

According to News 24, three of the four initiates died at illegal institutions. The provincial CoGTA spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, told the publication that two boys passed away at the Mzamomhle informal settlement near Gonubie. At the same time, the third died in the Ntafufu traditional area near Port St Johns. The first recorded death was in Butterworth on 13 June 2024.

After the death of the first initiate, Nkosi Gwadiso told News24 that the House was against those who didn’t follow the correct processes:

"We are against those people because they are the ones who are giving bad teachings to initiates.”

South Africans weigh in

Many social media users wondered what could’ve contributed to the demise of the initiates.

@zvm202468767 said:

“Eastern Cape Government should be held accountable for this.”

@Dexigner2 suggested:

“They should go to Limpopo and learn some good practice.”

@Craw1ers asked:

“Were they kidnapped, or were they sent with parents' consent?”

@ShalawMshengu pointed out:

“OR Tambo district always. They must come to Sterkspruit, and we will teach them.”

@Barbara94062061 exclaimed:

“Those poor children!! These bogus schools have to be closed down.”

Gauteng’s bogus initiation schools: 138 boys reunited with families

Briefly News reported that two boys died, and more than 100 others were rescued from bogus initiation schools around Gauteng.

The province’s CoGTA Department said the abducted children were reunited with their families.

Spokesperson Tiki Kekana explained that the 2024 winter initiation season would begin on 15 June 2024 and run until 8 July 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News