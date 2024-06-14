Two boys have died, and more than 100 others have been rescued from bogus initiation schools around Gauteng

The province’s CoGTA Department said the abducted children have been reunited with their families

Spokesperson Tiki Kekana explained that the 2024 winter initiation season would begin on 15 June 2024 and run until 8 July 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

CoGTA said two initiates lost their lives, and more than 100 others were rescued from illegal initiation schools around Gauteng. Image: Leon Sadiki/City Press/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Two boys lost their lives, while 138 others have been rescued from illegal initiation schools in Gauteng.

The province’s Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department said most of the initiates were abducted. Department spokesperson Tiki Kekana told @Newzroom405 that about 69 of the rescued children were in Winterfeld, in Tshwane:

"We have rescued all these kids and reunited them with their families.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kekana added that three people linked to the kidnappings and running the bogus schools were arrested.

The spokesperson emphasised that initiation season would begin on 15 June 2024 and run until 8 July 2024, which coincides with the school holidays. He added that any school operating outside these dates would do so illegally.

A statement shared by Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) said Tshwane’s Health Department would support CoGTA during this period by conducting inspections at approved schools:

South Africans on the prevalence of bogus initiation schools

Many netizens were taken aback by the prevalence of illegal initiation schools that seemingly mushroom and take advantage of unsuspecting students and their parents.

@xolitshambu said:

“This normally happens in the south of Johannesburg, from Orange Farm to the Vaal, where it's predominantly Basotho people.”

@SiyaRumbu21 asked:

“In Gauteng? ”

@Dondi0211 suggested:

“The right people must run initiation school, not thieves.”

@SimplyMegszcpt pointed out:

“There are licensed schools, yet this happens every year.”

@Imali500 wondered:

“Every time same story. Why can it not be stopped?”

Two initiates shot and killed in Eastern Cape

Briefly News previously reported on the deaths of two initiates in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape, which raised safety concerns among the traditional community.

The province's traditional leaders lamented the boys' deaths, which came after another recent initiates' death, bringing the number of those dead to 28.

South Africans believed it would be better to permanently cancel the initiation schools or enlist professional doctors' services to ensure the initiates'.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News