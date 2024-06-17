Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the GNU government will focus on job creation and building an inclusive economy

Mashatile commented at the Youth Day commemoration event in Polokwane, Limpopo, on 16 June 2024

The leader added that the government would also implement a programme to upskill the country’s young people

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the seventh administration government will focus on job creation and building an inclusive, growing economy.

Paul Mashatile commemorates Youth Day in Polokwane

Mashatile said the Government of National Unity would also prioritise reducing youth unemployment. He made the statements at the Youth Day commemoration event in Polokwane, Limpopo, on 16 June 2024. The leader added that the government would also implement a programme to upskill the country’s young people. According to EWN, the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealed that over 45% of young people were unemployed.

Citizens vouch for the GNU

Some netizens believed that the GNU government would be able to tackle the employment challenges faced by the youth.

@Mamo83223351 said:

“The outgoing deputy President ”

@cutahman added:

“Please make this 7th edition a very memorable one in our life. I still trust you guys you can.”

@NkosanaMah41386 asked:

“Like working with the enemy?”

@Pierra100 commented:

“YES!!! because of the DA involvement!!!!”

@Pierra100 stated:

“They had 30 years to improve the lives of South Africans. All they did was loot, steal, and corruption was at the order of the day... why turning Saint now? because they cannot do it without proper leadership from the DA!”

DA's John Steenhuisen eyes key government role in GNU agreement

Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen was reportedly eyeing the Leader of Government Business under the GNU agreement.

The party also hoped to secure Cabinet positions to address its seven main priorities as listed in its election manifesto.

The negotiations for Cabinet positions were expected to commence after Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration on 19 June 2024.

