The Economic Freedom Fighters' president, Julius Malema, saluted Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba

He revealed that he attended a gala dinner in Polokwane where she was a speaker, and he admired how she spoke

Some South Africans applauded him and praised him for recognising another political leader

Julius Malema fawned over Phophi Ramathuba's speech delivery at a gala dinner in Moletsi. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Office of the Premier: Limpopo Provincial Government

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO—The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, praised Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba.

Julius Malema salutes Phophi Ramathuba

@Julius_S_Malema tweeted about an experience he had with the Premier of Limpopo. He attended a Gala Dinner hosted by Kgoshi Kgabo Moloto III on 30 November 2024. Ramathuba attended the gala dinner and was also a speaker.

Malema fawned over her.

"I was truly impressed by her presence and eloquence. While I may not always agree with her views, I believe it's important to acknowledge her contributions and the positive strides she is making in leadership," he said.

SA reacts

Netizens had different reactions to his warm feelings towards Ramathuba.

Nwayitelo said:

"I'm glad you have become sober. I believe you recognise the need for change in your life."

Not a Peace Officer said:

"That's leadership, my good sir. With the problem of the oversupply of the so-called leaders in this country. None of them will acknowledge other leaders' contributions and the positive strides they offer."

Moses said:

"She is the future, but radical leaders like her don't thrive politically beyond provinces. She is the real deal."

Uppity African asked:

"Oh, my goodness. What do you want from her?"

Range said:

"She will turn the province around. There's no doubt about it."

HPCSA begins inquiry into Ramathuba

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Health Professions Council of South Africa had begun an inquiry into alleged misconduct by Ramathuba.

The misconduct inquiry emerged after a video of her scolding a foreign national at a hospital in Bela Bela went viral. Doctors in Limpopo rallied around her and denounced the investigation.

