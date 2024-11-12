The Health Professions Council of South Africa has launched an inquiry into Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba

The inquiry related to alleged misconduct she committed in a viral 2022 video in which she lambasted a Zimbabwean patient in Bela Bela as the province's health MEC

Doctors from Limpopo stood by her and defended her, accusing the HPCSA of being lily white

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

Limpopo doctors are behind Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Image: @MikeRamothwala

Source: UGC

LIMPOPO—The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) launched an inquiry into alleged misconduct Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba reportedly committed when she was the MEC of Health.

Misconduct probe into Phophi Ramathuba

The Citizen reported that the inquiry, which began on 11 November 2024, follows a 2022 video which went viral. Ramathuba blasted a Zimbabwean patient who was at the Bela Bela Hospital in Bela Bela. She said undocumented foreign nationals were burdening the country's health system.

Ramathuba fights tooth and nail

Ramathuba challenged the HPCSA's findings in court after claiming that she made the comments as an MEC and not a doctor. Doctors in Limpopo stood by her and rallied other doctors to support her during the inquiry.

@MikeRamothwala tweeted about the inquiry. He accused the HPCSA of calling witnesses not from Limpiopo and encouraged doctors in the province to support the Premier on the day of her crPremiermination.

View the tweet here:

South Africans stand with Ramathuba

Netizens expressed support for the Premier.

Spaza Shop guru saiPremieriam said:

"Protect her profession at all costs. She cannot be struck off the roll."

Lucas Chokoe said:

"We'll support our leader at any given time."

Jay Moch said:

"Mobilise. We shall definitely be there. She was health MEC and there's evidence that she was telling the truth."

Lumbkile ka Ngqiqo said:

"I fully support your mission. It's a good struggle for our citizens."

Phophi Ramathuba issues MECs ultimatums

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Phophi Ramathuba issued her MECs an ultimatum to provide jobs in the province or lose theirs.

She signed an agreement with them, which obligated them to provide employment opportunities in their respective departments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News