Limpopo MEC Phophi Ramathuba has been the subject of backlash after a video of her chastising a foreign patient did the rounds on social media

Ramathuba said that the South African healthcare system cannot sustain the pressure the illegal foreign nationals put on it

Ramaphuba satands by her claim, saying that her responsibility is to the people of Limpopo under her charge

Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba is not backing down on her claims that illegal foreign nationals are hijacking the South African rural healthcare system. Image: @PhophiRamathuba

LIMPOPO - No amount of backlash will pressure Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba to back down from the comments she made to a Zimbabwean patient.

A video is making its rounds on social media where Ramathuba can be seen chastising a foreign national seeking treatment at a government hospital in Bela Bela.

Ramathuba said that it only happens in South Africa where foreigners expect free medical treatment from the government, IOL reported.

In an interview with SABC News, Ramathuba doubled down on her comments, saying that it is her responsibility to ensure that the people of Limpopo live long and healthy lives. Ramathuba insists that she will clear surgical backlogs within the country before she even considers the rest of SADC.

When asked if she overreached and inserted herself in operational matters, Ramaphuba responded that when the people of Limpopo complain about medical care in the province, it is her they turn to.

Ramathuba said:

“So yes, I will have to deal with anything that has to do with health issues in my province, for the sake of these people of Limpopo.”

She went on to say that the rural healthcare system was not built to service illegal foreign nationals, but South Africans who have no other alternatives to healthcare. Ramathuba iterated that foreign nationals are hijacking the rural healthcare system, robbing South Africans of the opportunity to receive medical attention.

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans have commended Dr Ramathuba for her comments, while others are calling for her to be axed.

Mandisi commented:

“I am Dr Phophi, and Dr Phophi is me. I stand for what she is said. She is speaking for us South Africans, let’s stand behind her. We even hire foreigners in government departments, can you believe that, fellow citizens?”

Khanyi Monyane said:

“Salute to MEC, our health facility system is in the deficit because of the unregistered foreigners.”

