Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba turned heads with comments she made to foreign nation who was seeking medical care

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the MEC has landed herself in hot water for her controversial remarks

In the viral video clip, Ramathuba can be heard telling the patient that foreign nationals are “killing” the country’s health system

MOKOPANE - Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has come under fire for comments she made to a foreign national seeking medical attention at a hospital. A video of the encounter has sparked a major debate on social media regarding the country’s stance on illegal immigrants.

Ramathuba can be heard telling the patient they are “killing” the country’s health system. The patient was allegedly due for surgery and was told that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa does not help with Limpopo’s health budget.

The MEC could also be heard saying that foreign nationals feel like the country is running a charity department. In the video, she also comments that Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is not xenophobic, but he is trying to rectify the issues in the country.

“Instead of using the budget for what it’s meant for. You are not even registered anywhere, you are illegal. This is unfair,” said Ramathuba.

However, during an interview with TimesLIVE, the MEC said her comments were taken out of context. She said foreign nations are “choking” the Limpopo health care system. Ramathuba said she started a programme to assist people, Rural Health Matter; however, the majority of those using the initiative are foreign nationals.

She added that the patient was not in the hospital for an emergency but came to Limpopo after getting into an accident in Harare. Ramathuba added that she is still waiting for an academic hospital for the province.

South Africans react to the MEC’s comments:

@Scotts1026 said:

“Before her stupid rant, all the patient said was that she speaks Shona, that’s it. She didn’t say she can fund her operation and she didn’t say she’s an illegal immigrant. All this MEC did was assume she is all that before establishing any facts before dragging an ill person awaiting surgery.”

@Mfoka_Jobe commented:

“This is disgusting from an MEC, she is even a doctor, this has nothing to do with this poor woman who just want health care like any other woman, this MEC is always looking for attention, this is so embarrassing from her.”

@nadimutisi posted:

“The hospital is not a place to try criminals. It is a place where people receive care. The MEC is not a judge no one has proven that woman guilty of any crime.”

@mabledza1 posted:

“Beside which party he is affiliated to let’s debate on the MEC’s attitude towards the patient, was that necessary or professional to address to someone in need of health care?”

