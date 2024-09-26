Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba signed performance agreements with her MECs, which she will review every quarter

She threatened them that they would lose their jobs if employment opportunities were not created in agriculture, tourism and mining

Ramathuba said they will be assessed on their level of commitment, interaction with the people on the ground and job opportunities created

LIMPOPO—Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba told MECs in her provincial government that their jobs are on the line if they do not create employment.

Limpopo Premier and her MECs

According to The Citizen, Phophi Ramathuba signed performance agreements with her MECs to compel them to ramp up their job-creation efforts. She wants jobs to be created in the tourism, agriculture, and mining sectors, which are the three pillars of Limpopo's economy.

She said the MECs' performances will be assessed every three months to see if jobs have been created. If an MEC's work is found wanting, the government will intervene to assist. But if there is no improvement, she will either reshuffle or fire the MEC.

MECs are ready

The province's MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Tshitekere Matibe, said he was up for the task. He said the province has majestic mountains with scenic views and breathtaking greenery.

"We are together in this, premier. We are going to create jobs," he said.

Netizens discuss Phophi's announcement

South Africans on Facebook had questions about the announcement.

Russel Davies said:

"It's not the job of local government to create jobs. They must create an atmosphere conducive to growth."

Koenakp Phuti said:

"Social Development in Limpopo since advertised posts of Community Development Practitioners in 2010, but the premier is not saying anything about that."

divhani Netshidaulu said:

"Once."

Ramathuba announced her MECs

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramathuba announced the members of her provincial cabinet.

South Africans slammed the members and made allegations about some of them, accusing them of corruption.

