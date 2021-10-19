The former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi is out on bail of R20 000 for the murders of two people

Msibi stands accused with two other people who were also granted bail on the condition they make no contact with State witnesses

Msibi addressed the his supporters outside the courthouse and told them that he accepts the Mpumalanga Premier's decision to fire him

MBOMBELA - Mandla Msibi, the fired Mpumalanga MEC, has been granted bail of R20 000 by the Nelspruit High Court along with his two co-accused.

Msibi had been kept in custody since he handed himself to the authorities last week on 11 October.

Mandla Msibi, the fired Mpumalanga MEC, says he accepts the ANC's step-aside order. Image: GCIS

The trio is facing charges of murder and attempted for allegedly being involved in the gunning down of two people and injuring one other person in August 2021, according to eNCA.

The magistrate has granted Msibi and his co-accused bail because they are not believed to be flight risks. The trio was ordered to not interfere with the case or interact with any of the witnesses of the State.

They are not allowed to leave the Mpumalanga province without approval from the investigating officer.

Msibi addresses supporters outside the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court

Msibi's supporters have been gathering at the courthouse since he first appeared in court and on Tuesday, Msibi finally addressed him after being released.

He let his supporters know that he believes his arrest is politically charged but despite that he urged his supporters to continue working for the African National Congress. Msibi added that he was okay with the ANC's step aside rule has his termination as the MEC.

"The decision of the executive committee of the ANC for to step aside is accepted unconditional," said Msibi.

Although Msibi says he accepts the premier's decision to fire him, he said that he would ask for a meeting with ANC executive in the province to explain himself.

According to IOL, the ANC integrity commission would like Msibi to appear before the commission because of the seriousness of the crime he is being accused of.

@FaredaVandeKaap said:

"#HereWeGoAgain with the #ANCPlaybook: an ANC politician is accused of #corruption; he loudly proclaims his innocence & claims he's the victim of political bias & a political plot; & uses court appearances to rally political support & the whole matter gets dragged out for years!'"

@LB60967736 said:

"Criminals leading sheep. Not difficult."

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"It is alleged he pulled the trigger on someone and caused his demise, if it is called a political conspiracy, then the Queen must rewrite English."

@Bravopedi_ said:

"Granted R20 000 bail each so that they can intimidate witnesses."

