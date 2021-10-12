Coert Jordaan, the Mpumalanga MEC's attorney has suggested that his client Mandla Msibi is the victim of a political poly

Msibi is currently facing multiple charges related to murder after a shooting incident earlier this year

The Mpumalanga MEC was supported by hundreds of ANC members when he appeared at the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court for his bail hearing

MBOMBELA - Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Mbisi's legal representative is of the belief that the murder allegations against Mbisi are politically charged.

Mbisi first made the news earlier this week when he went to Mbombela Police Station to surrender himself for arrest after he was charged with being party to the murder of two people and the attempted murder of one person.

According to City Press, Coert Jordaan, Mbisi's attorney believes that he was merely arrested because of his status and his position. Mbisi is also a Provincial Executive Committee Member of the African National Congress.

Mbisi applies for bail at Nelspruit Magistrate's Court

Hundreds of Mbisi's supporters were gathered at the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court in support of him ahead of his bail hearing, reports SowetanLIVE.

The hearing is set to continue on Wednesday.

Msibi is being asked to step aside by Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently stated that the Mpumalanga MEC who has been charged with murder will need to step aside from his position.

Ramaphosa reiterated that the ANC's rules and regulations are clear and that the accused needs to stand before the Integrity Commission.

Social media users shared their thoughts about the MEC's arrest and the support he received from ANC members.

Here's what they had to say:

@MaleselaMokony1 said:

"I guess the murder charge is also politically motivated."

@view_different said:

"These @MYANC members of other members are a huge problem!"

@Thabza_Nkholise said:

"What is that support for? Are those ANC members mentally ohk? Meleko sfapano."

@Ququ948425 said:

"A sick society really. Complaining about all the murders in this country. .then if somebody who promised u freebies commits murder u want him freed . . Shows they are just as corrupt."

Mpumalanga MEC hands himself over to police for being involved in the deaths of 2 people

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Services has confirmed that an MEC from Mpumalanga has handed himself over and is currently facing charges related to murder and attempted murder.

The accused MEC handed himself over at Mbombela Police Station and was alongside his lawyer who accompanied him. He faces two charges of murder and one attempted murder charge.

Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS national spokesperson, says the MEC was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on 22 August in Mbombela.

