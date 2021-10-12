Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane have spoken out about the MEC accused of murder

Ramaphosa stated that the MEC needs to step aside from his position and face the African National Congress' Integrity Commission

Mtshweni-Tsipane says that the MEC will have action taken against him as soon as his first court appearance is over

NELSPRUIT - President Cyril Ramaphosa recently stated that the Mpumalanga MEC who has been charged with murder will need to step aside from his position. Ramaphosa reiterated that the ANC's rules and regulations are clear and that the accused needs to stand before the Integrity Commission.

Mandla Msibi, the Mpumalanga's Agriculture MEC's name was released as he made his first court appearance in Nelspruit on Tuesday, 12 October.

Premier in Mpumalanga Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane stated that she is currently waiting for the murder accused to have his first appearance in court before her office 'takes action' against him.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said in a statement on Monday, 11 October that she has taken the accusations made against the MEC very seriously and has urged the public to permit the country's rule of law to take its course.

According to News24, the MEC is 45 years old and was allegedly involved in a shooting in late August where two people died and a third individual was injured. The MEC, who handed himself over, is one of three arrested in connection with the case.

The other co-accused have already appeared in court before being granted R20 000 bail each. A report by eNCA revealed that Ramaphosa stated the ANC has a 'straightforward rule'. He explained that issues such as this are automatically handled by the Integrity Commission in order to maintain the ruling party's rectitude.

South African social media users differ in their responses to the murder accused's court appearance

@LEADING_SA shared:

"Yerrrrrrrrrr. The ANC doesn't give birth to leaders, we have gangsters now. Blood continues to flow while the motherland is on her knees. This freedom is it the one our grandfathers faught for?#MEC Mpumalanga."

@BizGuru4 wrote:

"Yet another step aside action by President Ramaphosa for the MEC in Mpumalanga. How purposeful are these step asides when they are getting full salary pay? Like Ace, he is receiving his state salary whilst sitting at home. ANC's policies are like thinking in reverse ncii stru."

@SidimaMM said:

"Not shocked with that Mpumalanga MEC involved in killings. These lists mean money and comrades will kill for that bag."

