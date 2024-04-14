A TikTok video showing a man's exploration of Modimolle Mountain in Limpopo attracted thousands of views

Myths and legends surrounding Modimolle Mountain claim it to be haunted, with stories of those who venture there never returning

People were stunned by the man's bravery and how he was casually chilling in the mountain's eerie cave

A video of a cave at Modimolle Mountain sparked chatter on social media. Image: Stock photos

A daring TikTok user shared footage of his time spent at Modimolle Mountain in Limpopo.

Man chills at Modimolle Mountian

The video posted by @mkhulujohnsangoma offers a rare glimpse into the mysterious mountain. The camera spanned the rugged terrain and peaceful atmosphere.

Myths and legends

The video garnered 657,000 views and more than 600 comments. It reignited age-old myths and legends surrounding the mountain.

Stories of Modimolle Mountain being haunted and people allegedly disappearing were a hot topic in the comments section.

@Marthalicious said:

"Just by seeing this, my heart stopped for a second and my right ear started itching."

Kamo Molaba asked:

"Guys, didn’t y’all say if you go up there you won’t come back?"

@OTLEEN wrote:

"Go to the other side. That’s the back of the mountain. "

@Ledi stated:

"Why I’m I even scared of looking at it mo founung?"

Rebecca shared:

"That mountain, back in the 90's human remains were found there mostly children. There was a time when Pinkie Pinkie was seen there. Maybe it's a myth. "

@Habatshepe Fisha790 mentioned:

"My hometown I respect that mountain and I respect you too mkhulu."

@Betty-best posted:

"What is the purpose of going to the mountains and to rivers?

@Kelebogile shared:

"I lowkey wanna climb this mountain maybe my things will get light. "

