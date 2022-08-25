The Department of Health has spoken out to foreign nationals seeking medical attention in South Africa following MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba's rant

The department noted that the Limpopo province is faced with this particular issue which has been brought up at SADC meetings

Some South Africans are happy that the department is defending Ramathuba in the wake of calls for her to be fired

PRETORIA - The Department of Health has weighed in on the issue of the influx of foreign nationals in South African hospitals. The department stated that the matter has been raised at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) level.

The Department of Health has confirmed that the Limpopo province is affected by the influx of illegal immigrants seeking medical assistance. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux

The department explained that South African hospitals have backlogs due to undocumented immigrants coming to the country and seeking medical assistance.

The Health Department's comments come after MEC for Health in Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, trended on social media for lambasting a Zimbabwean patient who was due for surgery in Bela Bela hospital, reports TimesLIVE.

Ramathuba told the patient that Limpopo's health budget is stretched thin because of foreign nationals who cross the border for medical assistance.

The health department's statement indicated that the Limpopo province is one of the provinces that sees a high number of foreign nationals who seek healthcare.

"We acknowledge that the public healthcare system is struggling in some areas to meet the healthcare needs of the citizens and reduce the backlogs due to the unpredictably high number of undocumented migrants from neighbouring countries seeking healthcare services in the country, other than the asylum-seekers and refugees," read the statement.

The department added that while hospitals are affected by these issues, healthcare workers are obliged to work within their Hippocratic Oath, the National Health Act and the Refugee Act of South Africa.

South Africans reacts

South Africans had opposing views on the Department of Health's stance on Ramathuba's comments. Some people felt that the department was promoting xenophobia, while others were happy that Ramathuba was being supported.

Here are some comments:

@PhakamaMthwaka1 said:

"This comes as no surprise at all, it is as clear as daylight that xenophobia and Afrophobia are now national govt policy in SA. What is needed now is policy documents stating that only."

@AbelaMdluli said:

"It's so sad that even the so-called educated people are failing to draw a line in the sand. We have the MEC rants & their content on one hand, and on the other hand, we have the q? of whether it was an appropriate time, place, setting, audience and vehicle to carry the message."

@sayit75772063 said:

"What do you expect from SADC leaders who can’t even manage their own countries? That MEC said nothing wrong at all."

Briefly News previously reported that no amount of backlash will pressure Limpopo MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba to back down from the comments she made to a Zimbabwean patient.

A video is making its rounds on social media where Ramathuba can be seen chastising a foreign national seeking treatment at a government hospital in Bela Bela.

Ramathuba said that it only happens in South Africa, where foreigners expect free medical treatment from the government, IOL reported.

