Limpopo MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramatuba has been called out by the EFF for her recent remarks

The opposition party believes that Ramathuba should lose her job for berating a Zimbabwean patient

Some South Africans are standing behind Ramathuba and stated that she made valid points

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

LIMPOPO - The Economic Freedom Fighters has called on the Limpopo provincial government to fire MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba for berating a Zimbabwean national who was a patient at a government hospital.

The EFF wants MEC for Health Dr Phophi Ramathuba to be fired for attacking a foreign national who was a patient at a Limpopo hospital. Images: @JohnMphatsoe, Fani Mahuntsi & Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

Ramathuba went viral after a video of her chastising the patient was posted on social media. In the video, the MEC blamed foreign nationals for the dire state of healthcare in the province.

The EFF issued a statement on Wednesday, 24 August, in response to Ramathuba's remarks and believes she should lose her job for her hateful comments to the patient who was allegedly due for surgery.

"Th hateful comments, which were in full view of individuals who laughed at the merciless shaming of a patient, reveal shocking hatred for a fellow human being by someone tasked with protecting and saving a life," read part of the statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The EFF further added that there was no justification for Ramathuba's Afrophobic comments, which were simply cruel and malicious. The part also felt that Ramathuba was shifting the blaming of the failing healthcare sector on foreign nationals.

The EFF stated that Ramathuba should be fired because she violated her Hippocratic oath with her actions by intentionally causing harm to a patient and humiliating them.

Here's the full statement:

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu also took social media to call out Ramathuba by highlighting how she violated the oath she had taken when she became a doctor. Shivambu added that her actions were discriminatory and unfair.

EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also weighed in and stated that Ramathuba was in violation of the patient's human rights. Ndlozi added that the MEC thought she was making valid points when they were actually ill-informed comments.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans seem to have opposing views about the MEC's comments about foreign nationals being the reason the public healthcare sector is failing. Some people believe that Ramathuba was right for highlighting these issues, while others believe she was deflecting.

Here are some comments:

@ngubelanga224 said:

"This is so wrong, if she has something to say about health challenges, she must address that with the country leadership, not a sick person who needs help."

@MikeRamothwala said:

"What about the rights of South African patients who are not finding hospital beds every day because they are taken up by Zimbabweans I’m managing a hospital, and I see their tears on a daily basis."

@Tuwayz said:

"She must continue to do so. The Zimbabwean gov does not care about the livelihood of its citizens. If it means she must say this to patients to be heard, so be it."

Limpopo Health MEC sparks debate over viral video, blames foreign nationals for lack of proper healthcare

Briefly News earlier reported that Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has come under fire for comments she made to a foreign national seeking medical attention at a hospital.

A video of the encounter has sparked a major debate on social media regarding the country’s stance on illegal immigrants.

Ramathuba can be heard telling the patient they are “killing” the country’s health system. The patient was allegedly due for surgery and was told that Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa does not help with Limpopo’s health budget.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News