EFF leader Julius Malema boasted about the success of the gala dinner and said the R1.2 million platinum table outweighed expectations

Malema responded to media criticism by revealing the table's outstanding sales and mocking his detractors

He also addressed his friendship with Adriano Mazzotti, an alleged cigarette smuggler, defending their association

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema had some words for his haters at the EFF gala dinner on Thursday, 27 July.

The gala dinner was a fundraising initiative that sold tables at various prices to sit with prominent EFF leaders.

Julius Malema R1.2 million table sold beyond expectation

The red berets leader gloated about the success of the gala dinner, adding that his platinum R1.2 million table sold three times more than expected.

Speaking at the gala dinner, Malema recalled an article about his platinum table selling for over a million. He said the media sarcastically asked who would pay that much to sit at a table with Malema, reports The Citizen.

However, after the success of the gala dinner, Malema had a clap back for the haters and said:

"For those who’ve got an ear and access to them, tell them Malema’s table was sold three times more than we had expected as the leadership of the EFF."

Malema's controversial friend Adriano Mazzotti sat at his platinum table

Malema also addressed the elephant in the room by speaking about his friend, alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti.

Mazzotti was one of the business people who joined Malema and his wife, Manto, at the platinum table. TimesLIVE reports that Juju told attendees he is not ashamed of the EFF's association with Mazzotti.

He explained that Mazzotti was there at the formation of the EFF and even gave them R650 000 to register as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

He explained that if Mazzotti did not foot the bill, they wouldn't have been able to contest in the 2014 elections because he and Floyd Shivambu didn't have the money.

“We are very proud of Adriano Mazzotti and are not ashamed to associate with him. We don’t know his business because he’s not our business partner,” Malema said.

EFF gala dinner captures Mzansi's attention

@SimonRossouw said:

"That's it, Julius Malema has won me over. Not just in politics but in life. How he managed to rise from the ashes when he was expelled from the ANC is a lesson in perseverance that we all can admire, appreciate and hopefully emulate. Salute. #EFFGalaDinner"

@Stitch25292900 said:

"Handing the EFF R1.2m is "brave" "

@danielmarven said:

"The success of the #EFFGalaDinner yesterday has shown the party consistency and leadership structure in all spheres. Our president CIC @Julius_S_Malema and the top 6 are the most working leaders. History and economic revolution is about to be made in the next coming National election 2024, as we will be celebrating the @EFFSouthAfrica 10th anniversary since its formation #EFFTurns10 ❤️"

