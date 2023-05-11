The Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has already sold his platinum table for the gala dinner

Malema made the announcement on Twitter which has many South Africans wondering who the buyer is

Some people speculated that the buyer could be expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus or Malema's friend Adriano Mazzotti

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) fundraising initiatives are moving full speed ahead.

EFF leader Julius Malema managed to sell the platinum table worth R1.2 million. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

A few days after the Red Berets announced their gala dinner table prices, one table worth R1.2 million has already been sold.

Julius Malema announces that his platinum table has been sold

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF will host their gala dinner on 27 July at EmpreEmperorsors Palace in Johannesburg, two days before the main 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium.

EFF leader Julius Malema announced on his Twitter page that he managed to sell his platinum table worth R1.2 million after his political organisation asked him to. However, Malema did not share details about who paid the hefty price to rub shoulders with.

Malema's table seats 10 people and comes with lots of perks that include welcome drinks, a three-course meal, entertainment and branding opportunities.

South Africans speculate who paid for Malema's platinum table

Since Malema did not name the person who paid R1.2 million for his table, South Africans started speculating about who it could be.

Some people thought it might have been the former ANC member Carl Niehaus, while others said it was most probably Malema's friend, tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti.

Here are some comments:

@vuyokazbooy said:

"LIAR! It's a business arrangement with the cigarette smuggler Mazzotti!"

@ModupiSelapyane said:

"I belong to the poor and marginalised. R10 from my R350 I will donate. But this R1.2 million makes Julius look like Cyril."

@TheLegendOfSAC1 said:

"Tell us who it is... Then we can all watch the company closely."

@Mercyca2 said:

"It's called funds raising people, there is nothing wrong with these prices, those who can afford it will support and help EFF raise funds to keep it running and helping the poor."

Julius Malema asks “peace-loving South Africans” for donations ahead of EFF’s 10th-anniversary celebration

Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on "peace-loving South Africans" to donate money to the political party ahead of its 10th anniversary celebration.

The EFF shared a video of Malema on Twitter, asking South Africans to contribute as little as R10 to the "revolution".

In the video, Malema spoke about the EFF's upcoming anniversary and stated that the organisation is celebrating 10 years of ensuring that Africans are protected without fear or favour.

