Who is Jansie Lourens? She is the first wife of Carl Niehaus, the former spokesman of the South African ruling party, a former spokesman for Nelson Mandela, and a political prisoner after being convicted for treason against South Africa. Jansie had a significant influence on the life of her husband to make him who he is today. But, how did they meet? Read more to get all the details about Carl’s first wife.

She was a freedom fighter. Photo: @Carja

Source: Instagram

Why is Jansie Lourens famous? She is the one who recruited Carl into her battle in opposition to the armed struggle of apartheid. Read more about her full bio below.

Jansie Lourens's career and family life

She was a freedom fighter. She enrolled Carl into the arms battle against politically sanctioned racial segregation. Unfortunately, they were arrested and sentenced to jail. She was condemned to 4 years in prison, and Carl was condemned for 8 years. However, she sailed through her four years, and she was delivered.

Niehaus married Lourens in jail and earned a degree in theology through Unisa while incarcerated. She served her complete four-year sentence, while Niehaus served nearly eight years with other ANC political prisoners. He was released in 1991. The couple divorced in 2002, and Niehaus married Linda Thango.

Jansie Lourens and Carl Niehaus' jail term

What happened to Jansie Lourens? She was jailed together with Carl. They were found guilty of active participation in the African National Congress (ANC), planting bombs, assisting people fleeing the country, and spreading pamphlets.

Additionally, Mr Niehaus had been accused of recruiting fellow whites as agents for the African National Congress, which is banned in South Africa, and helping four young blacks flee into exile.

Jansie Lourens' children

The couple did not get children together. It is presumed that they were too preoccupied with the political professions that they forgot to get children. However, it is not provided whether she later had children.

Jansie Lourens' age

Lourens' actual age has not yet been revealed by any media and even by her. However, judging by Carl’s age, who was born December 25, 1959, currently 61 years, there is an assumption that she may be in her early 60s.

Jansie Lourens today

Where is Jansie Lourens now? As of now, she is just not seen within the media a lot. She has stayed away from politics and even the public limelight. She is just seen having a small spot on her husband’s biography, not understanding that she was the one who made Carl.

Above is all the information you would love to know about Jansie Lourens, Carl Niehaus' first wife. She was a freedom fighter who was fighting for her rights and those of the less fortunate. Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best in her life.

