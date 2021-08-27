It is no news that business organisations try to separate business from fun when it comes to relationships among employees. Some companies are totally against romantic affairs in the office space; one of the lovebirds must be prepared to resign and work elsewhere if the love will blossom. Unfortunately, Paula Broadwell and General David Petraeus did not heed this standard when they decided to have an extramarital affair with each other.

The truth always comes out. The secret affair between a top-ranking US military officer, General David Petraeus, and his biographer, Broadwell, was exposed in November 2012. Paula was married with kids but consummated the illicit affair while pretending to be strictly doing business. Her business went public, and the profits were so appalling that she had to shut it down and sort out the damages done to her life and marriage.

Who is Paula Broadwell?

According to Paula Broadwell's profiles, she was born Paula Dean ‘Kranz’ on the 9th of November, 1972. So, how old is Paula Broadwell? Paula Broadwell's age is 48 years. She will be 49 years old by November 2021.

Paula Broadwell's parents are Paul and Nadene Kranz. She was born and raised in Bismarck, North Dakota, US. Additionally, she has one known brother, Stephen Kranz.

Paula Broadwell's education profile is quite impressive. She graduated from Century High School before obtaining a BSc from the US Military Academy. The ex-military officer furthered her education and bagged two masters degrees, one in Art and another in Public Administration, from the University of Denver and Harvard University, respectively.

Paula Broadwell's career and family

The former military officer had a long and successful career with the US Army. She worked in different departments in different capacities before she got promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Reserve Army in 2012. However, she was demoted to Major after she was found guilty of some charges during the investigation of her illegal affair with General David Petraeus.

Paula Broadwell’s husband is Dr Scott Broadwell. They got married in 2000. Unfortunately, he was exclusively celebrating with his wife on her birthday when the news of the illegal affair broke. Unluckily, Paula Broadwell's children, Lucien and Landon, were caught in the wrong paparazzi.

Paula Broadwell's affair with General David Petraeus

The mother of two was not just a Military officer, but also a writer and researcher. This was how she met the man who was going to cause her a lot of marital heartaches. Paula met David Petraeus in 2006 when she was studying for her masters at the University of Denver.

The duo became close after exchanging contacts. The ex-military officer became General David’s official biographer. She had unhindered access to arguably the most powerful man in the CIA. Paula Broadwell's book titled All In: The Education of General David Petraeus was part of the souvenir of an illegal affair between them.

No one knows how long the affair had been going on but the mother of two got the most awkward birthday gift on the 9th of November, 2012. Her illegal affair with General Petraeus was all over the news. According to reports, she had sent some harassing emails to one Jill Kelly to stop any form of intimacy with her secret lover. This backfired and led to series of unravelling investigations.

Paula Broadwell's Charlotte NC home was no longer a fortress. She went to hide at her brother’s place while the whole thing simmers down. However, this did not spare her family from the embarrassment of having their home raided by the FBI.

The FBI found some confidential files in her possession. The narrative was that the ex-military officer had accessed top military information through her illegal affair, and since then, her life has never been the same.

Paula Broadwell today

It is almost nine years since the affair was made public. Although it was difficult to face the consequences, Paula managed to storm the weather and make something out of it. Paula Broadwell's husband stood by her while she dealt with the issues. Reports have it that they are recently divorced.

So, what is Paula Broadwell doing now? She founded an initiative known as Think Broader Foundation. The organisation discriminates against gender and social stereotypes.

Net worth

According to the Celebrity Net worth website, Paula Broadwell's net worth is $21 million. She is associated with several brands like Boston Globes and NY Situations. In addition, she was an ex-US military officer and an author.

Social media

Paula Broadwell's Instagram bio reads, CEO, Optimist, and Doer. It is the perfect short description of the mother of two. She shares some of her personal and family experiences with over 1,000 followers. Unbelievably also, Paula Broadwell's Twitter account is not so busy. She joined in 2019 and has 13 followers to date.

After the whole brouhaha about her infidelity with General David Petraeus, Paula Broadwell now channels her energy into socially profitable endeavours. She takes time to enjoy herself with friends and family.

