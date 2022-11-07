The African National Congress (ANC) Presidential Gala Dinner will cost businesspeople interested in attending a pretty penny

There are various packages available for those interested to choose from; however, the titanium package is the priciest coming in at R1.2m per table

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile encourages businesspeople to partner with the ANC to unite and resolve SA’s challenges

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - A seat next to Cyril Ramaphosa at the African National Congress (ANC) Presidential Gala Dinner will cost about R95 000 and R200 000. The event will take place on Thursday, 15 December, ahead of the ruling party’s national elective conference.

A seat next to Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidential Gala Dinner costs about R95 000 to R200 000. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

The price was listed in the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum (PBF), and various packages are available for those interested to choose from. The titanium package is the priciest coming in at R1.2 million per table.

According to the party’s PBF, the sky-high package includes six seats at the first main table, a complimentary table from which the company can nominate seven guests, and five company representatives at all the business breakfasts. It also includes a 3m-by-3m exhibition stand, a table with two chairs and a plug point.

Additional “subscription packages” are available and range from R5 500 per annum for small and medium-sized businesses to R65 000 for large corporates. The subscription packages allow attendees access to ministerial briefings, international trade missions, and participation in round table discussions and dinners with the party’s leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile encourages businesspeople to partner with the ANC to unite to confront the country's realities and resolve them. He also encouraged people to come together to resolve South Africa’s challenges.

Meanwhile, according to IOL, dinner and breakfast prices are separate from the annual packages.

Here’s what Mzansi has to say about the gala dinner:

Earl Smiles said:

“Anybody willing to pay this wants something in return. This is where state capture starts.”

Sipho Thubelihle Mashiya posted:

“Another state capture project.”

Leon Van Niekerk wrote:

“Small price to pay when you score billions in tenders.”

Michael Waldron commented:

“I wouldn’t go for free. Who in their right mind pays this kind of stupid money just to be lied to.”

Xolani Nhliziyo added:

“Matamela and Bushiri same WhatsApp group.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa denies Phala Phala allegations, Mzansi unimpressed by lack of accountability

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa denied the allegations related to the Phala Phala scandal on Monday, 7 November.

The president is accused of covering up an alleged burglary that resulted in the theft of millions of dollars at his Limpopo farm in 2020. The presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa’s submission to the Section 89 committee affirms his committed cooperation with due process.

According to eNCA, Ramaphosa delivered submissions to the panel probing the allegations, and he denied violating the oath.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News