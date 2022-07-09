Social media users have taken to the internet in reaction to reports that EFF leader Julius Malema is attending a wedding in Spain

The daughter of tobacco kingpin Adriano Mazzotti got married and Malema was in attendance sparking rumours about their relationship

The internet was flooded with posts about Malema's trip to Spain and the wedding which had both Mazzotti and the EFF leader trending

Julius Malema and Adriano Mazzotti are trending on social media with people reacting to the news that Malema attended a party with the alleged tobacco smuggler.

The EFF leader has been making headlines with his trip to Spain and he attended a celebration event with Mazzotti prompting people to question his relationship to the alleged mafia boss.

Julius Malema and Adriano Mazzotti are causing quite a stir online after the EFF leader was spotted at the tobacco kingpin's daughter's wedding. Photo credit: @SnelihleK, @MusaKhawula

Source: Twitter

News24 ran an article about Malema and Mazzotti which ended up with the pair trending on social media. One user questioned if Mazzotti could be the real owner of the EFF.

Here is what social media users had to say about the rumours swirling online

@MusaKhawula:

"Do you know of the Mazzotti Family?

They are the biggest suppliers of tobacco in South Africa.

The wedding celebration of their daughter was in Ibiza attended by Julius Malema and his wife, Black Coffee and his son and the Major League DJz."

@King_MM_M:

"I always tell my dudes that I don't trust any politicians cos all of them are on a mission.

When Ramaphosa meets whites it's a problem but when Julius Malema

Meets cigarette smuggler Mazzotti is not a problem. I'm smelling another "Phala Phala" here.."

@joburglawyer:

"Hola South Africa. Zuma had the Gupta wedding at Sun City but Malema has the Mazzotti wedding in Ibiza. There’s a nice bit of one-upmanship by the CIC."

Source: Briefly News