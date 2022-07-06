Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reached out to tweeps for help regarding a fake account posing as him

Julius Malema posted a screenshot of the fake Instagram account on Twitter and asked for assistance to have it reported

Although some Saffas gladly agreed to help him out, others simply responded with wit and disinterest

The EFF’s Julius Malema has appealed to South African netizens to help him report an online impersonator.

Malema posted a screenshot of the fake Instagram account on Twitter and asked Saffas to help him report the account with the handle @effmalema.

South African politician, Julius Malema has appealed to the cyber community to help him report a fake account posing as him. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Today.com, the popularity of fake social media accounts is on the rise, with imposter accounts popping up for celebrities, influencers, brands, and even for friends.

These imposter accounts can also come through one’s direct messages or across social media feeds. The goal is often to access personal information, like credit card numbers, your name, phone number, and other data they can use to steal money.

While some Mzansi netizens said they’d help report the fake account, others responded to the politician’s post with witty comments.

@MrBonsai3 reacted:

“ANC member behind this.”

@ph_tumi replied:

“CIC don't waste your time with such things. your people know what you stand for. They love and respect you as the person and a leader that you are. We know you were born for this no establishment will succeed by distorting what you advocate and character assassinates you our leader.”

@PreacherMbatha said:

“You're a big brand my leader, that's why they are taking chances.”

@Collenzmhlabane commented:

“You're a role model to our young people.”

@cindypulukuhlu1 wrote:

“If we report it will you help us with the national shutdown, most of us don't want cupcake as our president... Take it as a business deal, We report this acc and vote for you in 2024. Deal or no Deal. Before September Please!”

EFF's Julius Malema threatens to leak footage of president Cyril Ramaphosa counting hard cash on a plane

In another story, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has threatened to expose video footage that shows President Cyril Ramaphosa counting hard cash on an aeroplane.

Malema made these remarks at a Youth Day rally in a Venda township near Thohoyandou in Limpopo, on Thursday, 16 June.

The Makwerela stadium was flooded with EFF supporters who were there to commemorate the class of 1976. The Red Berets leader took the opportunity to call out the president and stated that if Ramaphosa continues to talk too much, the video will be leaked, according to SABC News.

