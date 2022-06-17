Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema stated that he has footage of President Cyril Ramaphosa counting cash

Malema told supporters in Venda on 16 June that he will leak the video of Ramaphosa if he continues to speak too much

Some South Africans feel that Malema is merely gossiping and should just post the video if it truly exists

VENDA - Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has threatened to expose video footage that shows President Cyril Ramaphosa counting hard cash on an aeroplane.

Malema made these remarks at a Youth Day rally in a Venda township near Thohoyandou in Limpopo, on Thursday, 16 June.

EFF leader Julius Malema has likened President Cyril Ramaphosa to a gangster for allegedly counting hard cash on a plane. Images: Luca Sola/AFP & Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

The Makwerela stadium was flooded with EFF supporters who were there to commemorate the class of 1976. The Red Berets leader took the opportunity to call out the president and stated that if Ramaphosa continues to talk too much, the video will be leaked, according to SABC News.

"There is a video which will leak. If he is talking too much it will be released. They were inside a plane counting hard cash in dollars. That is gangsterism counting. How do we have a president who counts money like he is in a taxi rank,” said Malema.

Malema went on to say that the EFF is the only party that can stop Ramaphosa and that the party has now declared war on him. The EFF leader told supporters that the president does not pay taxes because he uses hard cash. Malema added that the money Ramaphosa was supposed to pay taxes on could have been used to build schools and houses for the population.

Ramaphosa is currently accused of money laundering and possible tax evasion after more than R62 million in US dollars was stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020. There have been many questions about why the president had so much cash on his property and if he paid SARS tax on the proceeds from the sale of game on the farm, according to News24.

The EFF has already submitted questions for the president to answer in relation to the farm theft in accordance with rule 145 of the National Assembly. The party gave Ramaphosa 10 days to answer the questions.

South Africans react

@cab_delivery said:

"Julius Malema needs to understand that people are tired of his gossip. Politics is what we see from Gayton MacKenzie."

@SergeyLavrovSA said:

"Is it a crime to count cash in a ✈️??? Desperation will make people appear like fools."

@ZakiMathebula said:

"EFF showed us two guys in the house they said those are the ones stolen millions of dollars, so can we trust them now.. we wait."

@AbdullahKarabo said:

"Service is what people need not gossip about that video will not give us solutions to challenges we have jobs, and service delivery. Use your time wisely, Malema. Stop collecting videos."

EFF Calls for Ramaphosa to step down immediately, says farm theft evidence will be manufactured

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not face the wrath of the law which will work in his favour, claimed Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu and former MP Fana Mokoena.

The pair believes that Ramaphosa may not be held accountable for the alleged cover-up of the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020. Mokoena claimed that the police minister and the National Prosecuting Authority will protect Ramaphosa.

The former MP said the country will hear “ridiculous stories” about why Ramaphosa can not be charged since the NPA, and police minister will avoid charging the president, TimesLIVE reported. He said the criminal complaint is a “mouse trap” that Ramaphosa will fight.

Source: Briefly News