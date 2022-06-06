Opposition party leaders are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for the robbery that took place at his game reserve in Limpopo

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane asked if there hunting that takes place at Ramaphosa's farm is all legal

Some Africans are not happy with the backlash Ramaphosa is receiving over the robbery calling it a political scandal

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is being called to explain why he had so much money stashed away on his Phala Phala game reserve in Limpopo.

These calls come after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser alleged that the president tried to cover up that a serious crime occurred on his farm.

Taking to social media, One South Africa Movement(OSA) leader Mmusi Maimaine tweeted several questions that were geared towards Ramaphosa regarding the robbery.

The former Democratic Alliance leader asked whether the game hunting on his farm was done within the constraints of the law and if all the proceeds from the hunting were declared to the relevant authorities. Maimane also called on the president to show South Africans his books.

Politicians plan to approach SARS to launch probe into Ramaphosa

Three political organisations namely, ActionSA, Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters have weighed in on the allegations Ramaphosa is facing.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says his party will be approaching SARS and the Reserve Bank to launch investigations into the allegations that Ramaphosa stashed millions in foreign currency on his farm, reports TimesLIVE.

"I will be writing letters to SARS and SARB to confirm their knowledge of the existence of the volume of US dollars in South Africa,” said Mashaba.

The DA leader John Steenhuisen says the party will be writing to the SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter to find out if the large sums that were reportedly stolen from the president's farm were declared.

Steenhuisen adds that the party also wants to know if there is potential that the cash stash is part of money laundering.

“We will also write to the Reserve Bank to ascertain whether this sum of foreign currency pertains to an illicit flow of funds and potential money laundering on the part of the president," said Steenhuisen.

EFF deputy Floyd Shivambu says the Red Berets will not allow Ramaphosa to get away with any criminal activity and attempt to destroy the country.

"We refused and removed Zuma when he tried, and we will not allow this one to destroy this country. Never,” said Shivambu.

South Africans weigh on allegations against Cyril Ramaphosa

Some South Africans feel Ramaphosa should not be receiving such backlash over a "political scandal", while others criticised politicians for attacking Ramaphosa over the farm robbery.

@Aaron365New said:

"REALLY, everybody is concerned about this? Aren't there more important issues, politicians should be focusing on. Did you not hear the last crime stats? Lack in all areas of infrastructure, medical, school, education, basic services and for the people that need it!"

@NationDeeperMsq said:

"Ziyakhala. However, Ramaphosa is not running his business, someone is in charge of that. When you become the state President, you resign and surrender your private to someone else to run it for you. This might implicate those who were hands-on in running the businesses for him."

Arthur Fraser lays criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa for alleged theft and kidnapping

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service has confirmed that former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 1 June.

Fraser has accused the sitting president of money laundering, theft, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

In a statement issued by Fraser, he claimed that the incident took place at Ramaphosa's Limpopo game reserve and there is video footage and other evidence that will verify that the occupants at the lodge were kidnapped in February 2020, reports News24.

