The presidency has reaffirmed President Cyril Ramaphosa's innocense in reports that millions of dollars were stolen from his Bela-Bela farm

Former state security minister Auther Fraser laid criminal charges against the president, accusing him of money laundering and kidnapping

The presidency confirmed that a robbery did take place in February 2020 when the presidency was out of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that he is innocent of all wrongdoing in connection with reports that millions of dollars were stolen from his Bela-Bela farm.

Former state security minister Auther Fraser ignited a conflagration of controversy when he laid criminal charges against the president, accusing him of money laundering and kidnapping.

The presidency has insisted that President Cyril Ramaphosa is innocent of any wrongdoing. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

The presidency released a statement reaffirming Ramphosa's innocence and pledged that he would cooperate fully with any police investigation.

In addition, the presidency added that due to the nature of the accusation and criminal complaint Ramaphosa and his office were unable to offer any more information and urged the public to allow the process to take its course according to the Sowetan LIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An investigation carried out by amaBhungane suggests that there may have been attempts to cover up the theft of approximately R50 million from Ramaphosa's farm according to News24.

The presidency confirmed that a robbery took place at the president's farm in which money relating to a sale of game was stolen when Ramaphosa was attending an African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

Missing millions: Ramaphosa allegedly had over R1.2 billion hidden on his farm

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had huge amounts of cash hidden under mattresses and couches at his Bela-Bela farm in Limpopo.

The only reason the estimated $80 million (R1.2 billion) was discovered was when thieves, who plotted with the domestic worker made off with the cash in 2020.

The plot thickens, Ramaphosa allegedly failed to report the matter to the police and instead paid the suspects R150 000 to keep quiet after they were caught.

According to IOL, Ramaphosa liaised with his head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, without involving the police to catch the criminals.

Source: Briefly News