A 54-year-old woman allegedly sold a home that did not belong to her for R2.2 million to an unsuspecting buyer

The home, which actually belonged to the Department of Public Works, was situated in Durban North , Kwa-Zulu Natal

, The victim became suspicious when he drove past the house and saw work being carried out on the property

DURBAN - A 54-year-old woman has been taken into custody by the police after she allegedly sold a house in Durban North that did not belong to her.

The house, which was owned by the Department of Public works was sold for R2.2 million to an unsuspecting buyer.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks Spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo reported that the victim became suspicious after he drove past the house and saw that renovations were being carried out on the property.

When he made inquiries he learned that the house did not belong to him at all and was owned by the Department of Public Works according to SABC News.

He opened a case of fraud with the Durban North SAPS, more arrests are expected ad the woman will appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court according to IOL.

