Robert Baloyi, aged 21, has been sentenced to jail for sexual assault, robbery and theft following his trial at the Polokwane High Court

Baloyi, known as the Facebook rapist, was sentenced to 10 years for rape, 10 years for robbery and two years for theft

The judge ruled that the sentences would run concurrently adding up to the hefty sentence of 22 years in jail

Robert Baloyi (21) used Facebook to lure his victims and was sentenced by the Polokwane High Court on Wednesday.

Robert Baloyi was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Photo credit: @TheLegalSA

Source: Twitter

News24 reported that Baloyi assaulted four victims aged 15-22 outside Polokwane in Extention 71A between August 2019 and October 2020. Court testimony revealed that Baloyi posed as a tattoo artist and offered free tattoos as a marketing strategy to lure in victims.

He would then use a weapon to threaten his victims and force them to undress. He would then rape them and steal their cash and cell phones. He took photos of his victims and threatened to post the pictures on social media if they reported him to the police according to the Daily Sun.

