A Mzansi TikTokker shared a video showcasing a luxurious car collection in Clifton, Cape Town

Despite receiving over 50,000 likes, the video sparked discussions about the authenticity of the home

Some disbelieving online users have taken to social media to poke fun at the video, saying it's their home too

Is this a home or a car dealership? @ymcarfanatic/TikTok

Okay! Big baller alert. A South African man, @ymcarfanatic, shared a TikTok video of a Clifton, Cape Town home. But the house wasn't the main attraction. It was a collection of luxurious cars and motorbikes in it.

Clifton is known to be home to some of the most expensive cars and homes in South Africa. But even this rich flex has people wondering if it is the real deal.

Weird flex, but okay

The video had over 50 000 likes at the time of publishing, but the man doesn't take us into the house. We only see the cars from outside. Is this a home or a car dealership?

You can take a look and decide for yourself:

Mzansi peeps joked that it was also their house

South Africans never waste an opportunity to crack a joke or two about anything, so naturally, they had fun in the comment section.

Read the hilarious responses to the TikTok video:

@CIGs said:

"The biggest flex is that my house is on TikTok."

@fbl.Ahmad added:

"Oh yeah, my uncle's friend's, brother's, sister-in-law's, son's, father's, son lives there."

@Caden Stevenson seems to have the answers:

"The house is owned by South African billionaire Quinton Van Der Burgh."

ALIEN AЯT added:

"Nettleton road is the street name. They also have the Iron Man house there."

Ghanian millionaire shows off his love for luxury cars

In other rich flex news, Briefly News reported on a Ghanaian businessman who showcased his expensive cars in a viral video.

The millionaire Ibrahim Mahama earned a reputation for his influence, affluence and love for luxury cars, jet skis and private jets. The video left his fans stunned.

@paulaammabroni commented:

"The finest things in life."

