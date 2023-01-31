Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama has shown off his love for luxury cars in a video published on social media

The footage was shared on Twitter by Dzata Cement Limited (@dzatacements) ahead of the businessman's birthday

Fans and followers of the founder of Engineers and Planners took to the comment section to wish him well

Ghanaian business owner and millionaire Ibrahim Mahama has earned a reputation for his influence, affluence, and love for luxury cars, jet skis, and private jets.

The founder of Engineers and Planners has been spotted several times showing off his deluxe vehicles and jet skis.

Ibrahim Mahama's Porsche 911 Turbo S

The businessman's Porsche 911 Turbo S most recently won the fastest car at the 2022 Ghana Launch Control hosted by the BMW Club.

Ibrahim Mahama and his Porsche 911 Turbo S. Photo credit: @dzatacements/ISSALINKOP (YouTube).

Source: UGC

Ibrahim Mahama shows off his deluxe whips

In a video on the official Twitter account of Dzata Cement Limited, Ibrahim Mahama is captured displaying some of his finest collection of cars.

''The Man, The Myth, The Legend. Happy birthday in advance,'' the caption read.

The business owner turned a year older on January 29, 2023 and the published video celebrated his birthday in advance. The clip showcasing the businessman's luxury cars and lifestyle garnered reactions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of Ibrahim Mahama

@paulaammabroni commented:

"The finest things in life."

@AmoroGaniu posted:

"Happy birthday, Dzata Boss, one of us."

@LohElorm commented:

"He dey pay en workers well chale."

@Joojogeneral said:

"Long live Chairman."

@IamJAREDABDUL posted:

"Close-range drift."

@MaweyahEnt commented:

"Happy birthday, CEO."

@Stitchforex said:

"Happy birthday, superstar."

Ibrahim Mahama’s Porsche 911 Turbo S wins fastest car race show

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that businessman Ibrahim Mahama's Porsche 911 Turbo S emerged as the fastest car at the 2022 Ghana Launch Control hosted by BMW Club.

The Ghanaian business titan controlled the wheel of his Porsche 911 Turbo S in the first round but lost to the driver of a BMW F90 M5 and defending champion Nana Kojo.

Another driver named Chris took over the whip of Ibrahim Mahama in the subsequent rounds, defeating Nana Kojo to win the biggest race in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh