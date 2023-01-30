DJ Bongz has rubbished the rumours claiming he's down and out and asked his naysayers to stop spreading fane news about him

The Durban music producer shared that he has other businesses that are doing well and also revealed that he has a new Amapiano song

The star has made Mzansi dance for over ten years with banging hits such as Sobabili, Ofana Nawe and Sobuye S'bonane

DJ Bongz has denied that he has gone broke. The Durban DJ rubbished the rumours that have surfaced for the second time. In November, 2022 he also denied that he was down and out.

DJ Bongz has denied that he's broke. Image: @djbongz

Source: Instagram

Daily Sun reports that the music producer said that he's focussing on his other businesses. Reacting to the news that he's also irrelevant, the star said he's currently pushing his new Amapiano single.

The Ofana Nawe hitmaker has made Mzansi dance for over ten years. He has dropped bangers such as Sobabili and Sobuye S'bonane. DJ Bongz slammed the naysayers who are spreading false information about his finances.

