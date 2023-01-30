Musa Khawula has made serious allegations against Podcast and Chill host MacG and the podcaster's fans are not happy at all

In a trending video, Musa claimed MacG did not pay his former sound engineer and also claimed the star scammed a struggling entrepreneur

Chillers took to their timelines and defended MacG, adding that the allegations the controversial Musa made are too weak

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Musa Khawula has set tongeus wagging again. This time, the controversial podcaster made serious allegations against MacG.

Musa Khawula made serious allegations against MacG. Image: @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Musa claimed that the Podcast and Chill host avoids paying bills. Musa revealed that MacG's former sound guy, Aya, was allegedly not getting paid when he was still employed by MacG.

Aya is now Musa's sound guy. In the video that's trending on Twitter, Musa also claimed that MacG scammed a struggling entrepreneur.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

MacG's fans defend him

MacG's supporters, known as the chillers, slammed Musa for spreading rumours about their fave. Many said the allegations are too weak.

@ziyanda_mbusi

"Mac G dropped the story first about the guy who scammed him though. Aya is trying so hard shame, we see him."

@VincentLavinci wrote:

"Aya was just a sound guy. Anyway... We chillers don't care. Say whatever you want, make MacG trend... It's good for business."

@ErnestMabas said:

"These allegations are too weak. Musa is not saying anything apart from mentioning MacG's name."

@LebzaG9 commented:

"Like he just throw MacG’s name randomly and makes zero sense."

@ZoeMagojo wrote:

"He said a lot of nothing. Just throwing MacG 's name nje."

@mohapi_win added:

"The chillers already know the story. Musa, tell us something that we don't know."

Lady Du shows off her BMW

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du took to social media to show off her stunning ride. The yanos vocalist revealed that she had been working hard on customising her classic ride, the BMW 325i.

The classic German whip is synonymous with township life in Mzansi and yanos artists such as DJ Maphorisa and late DJ Sumbody own the golden oldie. Car drifters also prefer the car because of its balance on the road. Taking to her timeline, the Umsebenzi Wethu singer shared a beautiful snap of her Gusheshe. The star captioned her post:

"Working on my baby has been so dope. Look at her."

Social media users took to Lady Du's comment section on the picture-sharing app and told her how much they love the car. Many applauded her for customising her ride, popularly known as 'Ithemba Lamahumusha' in Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News