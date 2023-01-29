Makhadzi is taking time off to relax after she had a successful 2022 showing her talents across the world

The singer posted pictures and a video chilling poolside in her swimsuit and looked absolutely stunning

In the short clip, Makhadzi's wig can be seen falling off, and she brightened her followers' day with the funny post

Makhadzi went back home to Venda to relax and posted some pictures. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is not only a talented musician but is also a relatable human being who does not take herself too seriously.

The Ghanama songstress shared a funny clip on her Instagram showing how her wig slid off while she was enjoying the sun by the pool in Venda.

The newly single star looked beautiful in her red swimsuit and showed off her toned body in pictures taken at the Nandoni Waterfront Resort.

Makhadzi's told her followers that the resort was the best place to get peace and relaxation.

"I have been far from home for months but this time I decided to refresh my mind before getting back to work."

Makhadzi's followers react to the singer's fire swimsuit pictures

@theeetraveller asked:

"Is that in Venda? The place is beautiful. Our country is not advertised as it’s supposed to be. Do we still have a tourism industry in SA?

@mrs__gravity stated:

"The third frame is giving me island vibes."

@pamhiemakono commented:

"So are we gonna all ignore what we saw when the video starts."

@jeezy_da_master mentioned:

"Makhandzi ke snack straight. "

@millz_830 commented:

"You are much bigger than you think sisi. The power that God has given you is way more than you think. Keep shining Queen."

@khadzinator.fan added:

"The most beautiful girl in the world."

@lisastuur shared:

"Not me zooming in on the screen to be sure. Amazingly beautiful."

@koena_marshen asked:

"My queen, what's happening with the wig while creating content?"

Source: Briefly News