Social media were shocked when Dr Malinga took to his Facebook page to call out singer Makhadzi

The Thanks Bye hitmaker, who made headlines when he was broke, said Makhadzi never paid him for performing at her show

Makhadzi fired back at the allegations by sharing screenshots proving that Dr Malinga was paid R15K

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Dr Malinga left jaws on the floor after making damning allegations against popular singer and dancer, Makhadzi.

Makhadzi has fired back at Dr Malinga after he alleged that she exploited him. Image: @makhadzisa and @drmalinga.

Source: Instagram

The star, who trended after weeping on MacG's Podcast and Chill looking for donations, said Makhadzi used him to market her show.

Dr Malinga calls Makhadzi out

Taking to his Facebook page, Dr Malinga said he was never paid for performing at Makhadzi's show. He noted that Makhadzi invited him to perform to get clout on social media. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Makhadzi stop you using people for your own benefit, God is watching you dammit. You only wanted to promote your show using my name mxm. Let me count I never ate anything at your show....no drinks I'll go live soon to tell people that you promised you won't exploit me, promoters treat me better than you did."

Fans share mixed reactions to Dr Malinga's allegations

Social media users weighed in on the Petronella hitmaker's allegations. Some said he should have reached out to Makhadzi privately, while others supported him for exposing the exploitation in the industry.

@Mpho Mokgola said:

"The very same Makhadzi who assisted you when you were down and out?"

@Ntwanano Samuel Kurhula wrote:

"Finally, people get to see who she really is."

@Mathivha Eddy added:

"Man up and use the correct processes... Instead of behaving like a child... Grow up... Go to the police station and report if she mistreated you. We can't teach you everything."

@Nelly Ka Nonjabulo Msizah said:

"Look who's talking! You were booked by Makhadzi for her event when no one cared about you and this is how you thank her."

Makhadzi fires back at Dr Malinga's allegations

Makhadzi did not take Dr Malinga's allegations lightly. The star headed to social media to slam Malinga for going to vent on social media instead of calling her.

In a post shared by the gossip page @maphepha_ndaba, Makhadzi even shared screenshots of a bank transfer showing the money that was sent to Dr Malinga.

Ayanda Ncwane shows off perfect hourglass figure in stunning red dress, Mzansi can't get enough

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane is the queen she thinks she is. The reality television star had her followers gasping for air when she posted pictures looking all kinds of hot.

The media personality is currently in Nigeria, where she is set to host the Africa Choice Awards.

The Real Housewives of Durban star reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the best-dressed celebrities in the country with her recent look. Taking to her Instagram page, Ayanda Ncwane shared stunning snaps rocking a fiery red dress. The stunning dress flaunted the stunner's famous curves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News