Khanyi Mbau's comments about people becoming sangomas to be a part of a trend rubbed Muzi Zuma the wrong way

The Moja Love presenter said Khanyi must stick in her lane of skin bleaching and dating rich men

Many people on social media weighed in on this sensitive topic of spirituality and expressed their stance

Muzi Zuma criticises Khanyi Mbau for bleaching her skin. Image: @muzi_z and @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau said on her Instagram stories that people who think they have an ancestral calling, should consider taking anti-depressants before claiming to be sangomas.

Many people believed that Khanyi was subbing Moshe Ndiki's ex-husband Phelo Bala after he posted a picture and revealed that he was a traditional healer, reported ZAlebs.

TV host Muzi Zuma who is also a sangoma decided to educate Khanyi about the difference between an ancestral calling and depression.

"One you can’t heal depression with vitamins, there’s proper medication for it. Two you can’t evade a spiritual calling with glutathione or other bleaching mechanisms!"

Muzi then continued his Twitter rant about challenges that sangomas face, and what he has personally endured to honour his calling. He urged Khanyi to stick to topics she's familiar with:

"Know the categories of influence that align with your brand and stick to them. Stick to skin dysmorphia and the risks of treating this, give people tips on bling and leaving men in Dubai and leave izinto ezithinta imisamu kuthina."

Reaction from Mzansi people on social media

Mbali Lebepe said:

"Oksalayo Khanyi is right, you contract chronic diseases, and you said it's amadlozi, hence most Sangomas firstly takes you to a clinic to check for any sickness."

Babalwa Magananda wrote:

"Mara she's telling the truth, I support Khanyi."

Kgadi Mamaila mentioned:

"The truth will hurt the ones who are still confused. If it was a calling or anxiety that made them a sangoma, let's see them."

Funo Presh Maks added:

"Khanyi is right whether we like it or not."

Bernard Masebe

"Khanyi said it in a good way, but this one takes offence because it hits home."

@barciengubane asked:

"Couldn't you have gotten your point across without insulting her? You demand respect but fail to give it."

@zamani_nka commented:

"But you didn’t address her point, you just belittled and insulted her. This is what I hate about religion, spirituality and culture soldiers always read to insult and abuse without addressing the argument."

Khanyi Mbau seemingly takes a swipe at Phelo Bala after sangoma news: “You don’t have a calling, it's anxiety”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau has taken a swipe at South Africans who keep joining the sangoma trend. The actress dropped pearls of wisdom on her page in the wake of another celebrity announcing that he is now a sangoma.

Although she did not mention names or tag anyone on her post, peeps are convinced the Young, Famous & African star was referring to Phelo Bala who recently accepted his calling.

