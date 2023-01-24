Arthur Mafokate's teary tell-all interview has earned him an invite to Africa's biggest podcast, Podcast and Chill

Sol and MacG told the Kwaito legend to pay them a visit if he wants his tears to be effective in convincing Mzansi that he's not guilty of the fraud allegation

The podcasters also mocked Arthur's video, which showed him sobbing uncontrollably as he attempted to refute the serious allegations

Arthur Mafokate is getting roasted left, right, and centre after his tell-all interview failed to live up to his expectations.

Arthur Mafokate has been invited to 'Podcast and Chill' after his teary interview trended. Image: @macgunleashed, @arthurmafokate, and @solphenduka

According to ZAlebs, the Kwaito legend is involved in the National Lotteries Commission's multi-million rand scandal, and he had a sit-down trying to debunk the allegations that cost him his property.

Many short clips of the interview trended, including one where the Mnike hitmaker broke down with no tears in sight. Since then, people have made fun of him, including Podcast and Chill hosts MacG and Sol.

In a clip making the rounds that @ThisisColbert shared, the podcasters roasted Arthur and also invited him to their show.

Mzansi also roasts Arthur Mafokate's teary interview

Mzansi were also not convinced by Arthur's stunt and dragged him, saying:

@SithaleKgaogelo said:

"Arthur Mafokate needs to be arrested honestly. I now understand when they say a man can cry and still be lying."

@Sisi_Sasha shared:

"Arthur Mafokate needs to go to jail on the basis of that bizarre interview alone. We’ll figure out the charges later."

@BrendaGohGirl posted:

"I know an actor when I see one "

@kingscelo_05 replied:

"Why is he crying? We're having another Dr Malinga problem now."

@UnmovedLee commented:

"Arthur Mafokate won't survive in court with cross-examination if one simple question makes him act like this. I've heard people described as crumbling... I see what that looks like here."

@Lebo_Qumza also said:

"This acting he's going straight to jail."

@Kayla_198304 added:

"For a moment I thought o tsenwa ke moya."

Arthur Mafokate shows off his farm, Kwaito legend gets fried by Mzansi instead

In related news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate got roasted after he showed off his farm on his timeline. The music producer was trying to inspire the youth when they reminded him about his ongoing fraud case.

The Mnike hitmaker and other celebs are being investigated for their alleged involvement in the National Lotteries Commission's multi-million rand fraud scandal. The Special Investigations Unit seized Arthur's property recently.

Taking to Twitter, the star posted a pic of himself posing in front of his farm.

