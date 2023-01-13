Khanyi Mbau has added her two cents to the many celebrities who are joining the sangoma trend

The Red Room actress headed to her Instagram stories to say that those who are claiming to have accepted their callings should try taking anti-depressant tablets before making announcements

Mbau’s post comes following Moshe Ndiki’s ex-husband, Phelo Bala’s, announcement that he is now a traditional healer

Khanyi Mbau has taken a swipe at South Africans who keep joining the sangoma trend. The actress dropped pearls of wisdom on her page in the wake of another celebrity announcing that he is now a sangoma.

Khanyi Mbau has added her thoughts on celebs becoming sangomas. Image: @mbaureloaded and @phelobala.

Source: Instagram

Although she did not mention names or tag anyone on her post, peeps are convinced the Young, Famous & African star was referring to Phelo Bala who recently accepted his calling.

Khanyi Mbau attributes the rise of sangomas to depression

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress did not mince her words when she addressed the rise of sangomas in Mzansi. Mbau said people confuse depression for a calling. She noted that the rise of "urban sangomas" in Mzansi was due to depression. She wrote:

"You don't have a calling, it's anxiety. This is the most anxious generation.That's why we have so many sangomas… Urban sangomas.

According to ZAlebs, Mbau made these sentiments hot on the heels of Phelo's revelation that he accepted his calling to become a sangoma. However, The Wife star added that peeps need to take a chill pill before claiming they have a calling. She wrote:

"Laugh it off, you aren't alone, just get magnesium and a bit of sun B12 and have sea moss. That's the only sea you need. I am not attacking you, just saving you money. Stop buying cows, chickens and goats. Buy melatonin to help you sleep and to boost your serotonin so your mood is better with magnesium tabs and lots of B12, you can be your own healer."

Uncle Waffles can't keep calm after making it to Coachella lineup, says she's "Crying, vomiting and screaming"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles is on a winning streak and it doesn't seem like it will be stopping anytime soon. The star, who trended last year for getting shoutouts from the one and only Champagne Papi, Drake, is set to make major moves this year.

The Tanzania hitmaker took South Africa and the world by storm with her unmatched talents. She spent the year globetrotting and performing at local and international gigs.

One would think after spending most of 2022 being booked and busy, Uncle Waffles would start 2023 on a relaxed note, but it seems she is switching things up. The star headed to her social media pages to reveal that she will be performing at the Coachella Festival in the USA.

