Social media users have weighed in on the new sangoma frenzy that has hit the South African entertainment industry

This comes after singer and Moshe Ndiki's ex-husband, Phelo Bala, revealed that he accepted his calling to become a sangoma

Many said he is doing it to stay relevant on social media, while others said he has always followed the African tradition

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

South African singer Phelo Bala has become the latest celebrity to join the sangoma trend.

Phelo Bala has left social media divided after revealing that he is now a sangoma. Image: @phelobala.

Source: Instagram

Stars such as The Wife actor, Mondli Makhoba and Zodwa Wabantu all announced that they are now sangomas.

Phelo Bala announces that he is now a sangoma

Popular singer Phelo Bala shot to the top of the Twitter trends when he announced that he was now a sangoma. Taking to his Instagram page, Bala posted a picture in traditional wear and burning muthi. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Emakhosini."

Fans react to Phelo Bala's announcement

As expected, social media users had truckloads to say following the star's announcement. Twitter was awash with mixed reactions as many fans said that celebrities, including Phelo Bala, are now using the sangoma route to stay relevant.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Celebrities, just after few heart breaks and financial problems, they become traditional healers ."

@Lejaka1 wrote:

"Moshe Ndiki's ex-husband Phelo Bala is now a Sangoma. I genuinely want to know why is everyone turning into sangomas? Am I missing something?"

@Lisa_Akh added:

"Nxaaaa I think there’s something we are missing with this traditional thing yazi. What if kunemali?"

Lasizwe asks fans what he should do with old YouTube channel with 800k subscribers as he launches new channel

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lasizwe is going with the mantra new year, new things this year. The star revealed that he will be taking a detour from his usual skits to create different content for his fans.

The YouTuber rose to prominence through his hilarious skits of comparing service between big supermarkets like Shoprite and Woolworths as well as comparing the service in public and private sectors.

Although he shocked his fans with the announcement, many are happy that their fav is not going away forever. The YouTuber shared a video that seemingly suggested he was leaving YouTube forever and some fans admitted that they were surprised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News