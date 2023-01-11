Lasizwe has started the year off by rebranding and doesn't know what to do with his old channel with more than 800 thousand subscribers

The content creator announced the launch of his new YouTube channel in a video that received mixed reactions from fans

Many said Lasizwe should not delete his old account but rather let it grow and reach his goal of one million subscribers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Lasizwe is going with the mantra new year, new things this year. The star revealed that he will be taking a detour from his usual skits to create different content for his fans.

Lasizwe recently revealed that he launched a new YouTube channel dubbed The African Network. Image: @lasizwe.

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber rose to prominence through his hilarious skits of comparing service between big supermarkets like Shoprite and Woolworths as well as comparing the service in public and private sectors.

Lasizwe launches The African Network channel

Although he shocked his fans with the announcement, many are happy that their fav is not going away forever. The YouTuber shared a video that seemingly suggested he was leaving YouTube forever and some fans admitted that they were surprised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to ZAlebs, Lasizwe said he was taking on a new adventure and urged fans to subscribe to his new channel, The African Network.

Lasizwe asks fans what he should do with the old YouTube channel

The star wanted to know what his fans thinks about the old channel. He asked them what they think should happen and among the responses was the advice not to delete it. He said:

“But now what do we do about my channel… It’s scary, because I still would love for my channel to reach one million subscribers so I can tick off my goal list and say, “I did it.” Now I throw the question back to you, “What would you like to see on this channel?” Because you at home are the ones that watch and love the content that I put out for you.”

Some netizens said he should allow it to grow and reach his goal of one million subscribers or leave it for those who still enjoy his content.

Lerato Kganyago set to launch wine brand, Metro FM DJ secures the bag amid Musa Khawula’s threats

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that according to a Twitter exchange between Metro FM DJ Lerato "LKG" Kganyago and a fan, she will soon launch a wine brand.

@AuntyScoobyDoo wondered if LKG was interested in the wine industry by sharing the following tweet:

"Guys, does @Leratokganyago have a wine brand? I saw her posting something on Instagram the other day."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News