International rapper and actor 50 Cent has opened up about his relationship with fellow American rapper Jay Z

The rapper whose real name is Curtis James Jackson, also alleged that Jay-Z was the reason why he got blocked from performing at the NFL Super Bowl halftime show

Many people have since reacted and one person said: "I always knew Hov was a hater, but nobody wanna have that conversation"

50 Cent claims that Jay-Z does not like him. Image: @50cent/Instagram and Getty Images

50 Cent recently had an interview with Big Boy where he opened up about a couple of things including BMF season 2, touring 36 countries, his Super Bowl performance, and beef with Jay Z.

In a clip shared by Daily Loud on Twitter, the rapper said Jay-Z still dislikes him and he did not want him to be part of the NFL Super Bowl halftime show.

He said he got a call before the Pepsi advert for the Super Bowl went up but he ended up not being in the advert.

"I wasn’t in the ad because of Jay-Z and them was putting it together. So, I think they still harbor some energy towards me."

When Big Boy asked him if he believed that he was purposely excluded from the ad and if he has had a conversation with Jay Z, 50 Cent said Jay Z and him need to talk about nothing. He added:

"No. I think that they were saying that the NFL had some issues with me. I don’t know what those issues are."

People have since taken to the comments section to share their views. @SneakerandStu1 commented:

"50 wants to be in a position like Jay Z. He wants to be looked up to by all the up and coming rappers, he wants to be mentioned as the goat and he wants to be your favorite rappers rapper. Why would Jay have beef with him yet be cool af with Nas?"

@IDressabdRest said:

"#Jayz is the Kang of petty. Ask everybody he didn't mention on Friends. IYKYK. Half hater/Half hero. I suggest he remove that Basquiat wig to let love flow to 50."

@SonoFsaint wrote:

"One thing about 50, he gonna say it as it is and he gonna say it with that devilish smile."

