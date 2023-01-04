Ghanaian rapper Sarkordie has fired back at Nasty C after the latter dropped a diss track explaining why he hasn't worked with Sarkodie

Sarkodie dropped a diss single titled Landlord in which he denied asking Nasty C for a verse on two occasions

In No Big Deal, Nasty C claimed he snubbed the Ghanaian star because he wouldn't shake his hand the first time they met a few years ago

Sarkodie has finally responded to Nasty C. The Ghanaian rapper took shots at the South African star in his new single, Landlord.

Sarkodie has responded to Nasty C’s diss track titled ‘No Big Deal’. Image: @sarkodie, @nasty_csa

Sarkodie was reacting to Nasty C's track titled No Big Deal. In the single he dropped a few months back, Nasty C opened up about why he has never worked with Sarkodie.

He claimed Sarkodie would not shake his hand when they first met a few years ago. Nasty also revealed that he declined to work with the Ghanaian artist on two occasions when he performed the track on Metro FM.

In his response, Sarkodie denied that he reached out to Nasty C for work, reports TshisaLIVE. In the song, he claimed Nasty is fighting his own ego, adding that: "Your ego is so baggy."

Hip-hop heads react to Sarkodie's response to Nasty C

Hip-hop fans took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to Sarkodie's diss track. Many urged the There They Go hitmaker not to respond to Sarkodie, saying that he's "petty".

@EphraimEsene commented:

"Your man was petty on this one. Yo @Nasty_CSA don’t waste your time on a reply. I will lose my respect for you."

@khellyrich said:

"Sark should not have replied. It's not even necessary. Move on and unite with him for a collaboration. Africa is waiting for that."

@Elvissnoopy237 wrote:

"Nasty C bars are waay harder, he shouldn't have replied , the crown slowly changing hands though."

@Kofi_Worldwide added:

"No punch but as long as it gets Nasty in the kitchen. We're all for it."

Nasty C opens up about his beef with A-Reece in No Big Deal

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C recently opened up about his beef with A-Reece. The There They Go hitmaker dropped an unmastered track addressing his beef with the A-Reece and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

It all started with Nasty C's fire freestyle on Tbo Touch's show on Metro FM. The star has now dropped an unmastered song titled No Big Deal. In the song, he speaks about how his beef with A-Reece started.

TshisaLIVE reported that he wasn't dissing A-Reece in the freestyle or the track but just had things to "get off his chest". The publication reports that it has been said Nasty C and A-Reece have been beefing over the latter showing up late at Nasty's Ivyson Tour.

