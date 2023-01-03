TNS, a producer and DJ, shockingly revealed on his social media account that he escaped a shooting on New Year's Eve

The Club Controller hitmaker shared a photo of a "bullet-caused" crack in his car windscreen and it has gone viral

However, Mzansi peeps did not feel sorry for the star, claiming that no bullet was aimed at him after seeing the snap

TNS almost didn't make it to the new year after a shocking incident on New Year's Eve that nearly killed him. The South African star revealed that his car was shot minutes before 2023.

TNS' picture showing his cracked car windscreen has raised a few eyebrows on social media. Image: @TNS

Source: Instagram

According to his Facebook caption, the Banomoya hitmaker initially thought it was a stone that hit his car not a bullet.

“I thought I was hit by a stone yesterday driving home, only to find it was a bullet this morning. This God I pray is to big, we thank God for 2023 [although we live in fear]”

Online users who came across the sad news on Twitter dismissed the claims. Netizens were sure that the windscreen crack was caused by something else.

Peeps expressed no sympathy for the musician, even claiming that no one is out to kill him. Some netizens even told him not to be shocked because he chose the dangerous life of a celebrity.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"TNS once said he’s gonna kill himself because he wanted us to buy his album. This kid must go back to Prince Kaybee."

@IamAlphonzo shared:

"It doesn't look like a bullet hole."

@GuluvaYaseJozi posted:

"This does not look like a bullet. Does he think if it was a hit they'd give one attempt shot? Inkambi ze KZN zihamba ngo mrathatha."

@ChuluH_M replied:

"Tell you this I don’t think the bullet was meant for him maybe that was a shot to the sky."

@MaabuleM commented:

"TNS has been targeted for a long time but that's not a bullet."

@Questerr_ also said:

"Sick and tired of these stories of DJs, rappers, and kwaito stars being shot. I mean, what do you expect when you go into those genres?"

@Cossy92 also shared:

"That is bad but doesn't seem like a bullet."

@bara001 wrote:

"Definitely not a bullet."

@Brian__Komane reacted:

"It's a stone, relax boy."

@NombusoTheEmpr1 added:

"Is his car bulletproof? I mean, a bullet would have penetrated the windscreen or nginamanga?"

DJ Sumbody dies after being gunned down in Pretoria

In similar news, Briefly News reported that it was a sad moment in the South African entertainment industry following DJ Sumbody's untimely passing. The star was shot to death in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November.

DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sekofa's family, confirmed the news in a statement shared on social media.

Twitter was awash with tributes for the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker, who passed on the eve of his All-White party. Fans and friends described DJ Sumbody as a gentle giant who lived his life to the fullest.

