DJ and producer Heavy K has been dragged on social media and accused of making Kabza's de Small drama about himself

Kabza received a lot of backlash after pulling a no-show in Cape Town's Rands again, he has been accused of letting fame into his head

Taking to Twitter, Heavy K said he has been dragged like Kabza before, but this did not sit well with some tweeps as they dismissed him, saying he is making everything about himself

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Heavy K roasted for making Kabza de Small's drama about himself. Image: @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

The Phakeme hitmaker Heavy K was told where to get off after he took to Twitter to weigh in on the Kabza de Small saga.

The award-winning DJ said what people are doing to Kabza is what they did to him during his prime time. He said they used to compare him to each & every artist that came into "the game." He added:

" I knew it would happen being a hit maker & consistency irritates some of our people so much that they compare you to each & every artist that rises!"

In the comments section, people bit his head off, saying what is happening to Kabza has nothing to do with him. @okayforyoune said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Lol grootman you had to include yourself. Your prime is nothing like kabza prime, you were making hits for a genre that already been big, you weren't the first to do things in ur genre, you just like any house dj that got big. Kabza is Different."

@Sandile_gqoboka wrote:

"Khosla my brother, I don't think it is hate. When u are successful or u are in your prime, u are automatically a barometer to anything that is good at that specific time. We compare Messi to Maradona and Pele. People use Sundowns to measure the standard of all other teams in the PSL."

@Clibo_sa commented:

"You starting to sound like Cassper yaz."

@The6lack1One:

"Awuu kahle wena, siku 2023 manje... awume kancane."

Shimza dragged for clapping back at tenderpreneur accusations: "Mfana ka Ramaphosa"

In another story, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza was dragged after he responded to claims that he benefits from the government tenders.

Shimza was accused of eating government's money after he posted a picture on Twitter with the caption: "Generally a happy guy with a positive approach to life."

Hitting back at the tenderpreneur claims, the DJ said people are sitting around and doing nothing but they are quick to criticize those who try to make ends meet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News