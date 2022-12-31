South African stars have spoken out in support of Kabza De Small after the Amapiano star came under fire from social media users

The Abalele hitmaker was heavily blasted by peeps after failing to show up for a gig at a popular club in Cape Town

Stars like Cassper Nyovest, DJ Shimza, Kwesta and Major League DJz reacted to the backlash saying Kabza deserves some respect

Kabza De Small angered social media users when he failed to show up for a gig in Cape Town. Fans headed to Twitter to blow off some steam and blast the star for always missing gigs and not giving tangible reasons.

SA stars like Cassper Nyovest, Major League DJz, Kwesta and DJ Shimza have defended Kabza De Small. Image: @casspernyovest, @kabelomotha and @kwestadakar.

Source: Instagram

Some social media users told the Asibe Happy hitmaker to get off his high horse and start attending gigs. Others even started pitying him against fellow Amapiano stars like the internationally acclaimed Major League DJz.

Reacting to the comparison, Major League DJz dismissed the matter tagging it "weird energy". They admitted that they got their knowledge of the music genre from Kabza. The tweet read:

"Weird energy going around but our knowledge about amapiano comes from Kabza, Josiah, Demthuda, Mfr Soul and Mark Khoza. We are just a vessel of the sound to the world."

DJ Shimza also added his two cents to the issue saying Kabza doesn't deserve backlash because he bothers no one. He wrote:

"This just proves that you could be chilling in your corner doing your thing then BOOM you trending because someone said something about your work. Kabza bugs no one, he just works but he’s always compared to others."

Mama I made It hitmaker Cassper Nyovest said the comparisons and backlash were disrespectful to the Hamba Haa hitmaker.

"The 1 thing we must not allow or tolerate as a country is a disrespect towards Kabza De Small."

According to ZAlebs, Kwesta also came to the star's defence saying the Scorpion Kings star will not be doing any interviews despite tending for the wrong reasons.

"You are not getting a Kabza interview! Ziblomele and accept that the soundtracks to your most memorable moments were made by a broer who is exactly what he set out to be, an ARTIST and then some. Sizokhuluma sodwa thina, mere mortals..Also asingajwayeli daaiman amasimba."

