Pearl Thusi took to Instagram to wish her long-time friend DJ Zinhle a happy birthday which raised eyebrows in her comments

The actress also posted pictures they took together wearing swimsuits while DJ Zinhle was pregnant

Social media users were surprised that Pearl publicly celebrated Zinhle's bday when the DJ didn't show her the same love on hers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Pearl Thusi wishes DJ Zinhle a happy birthday. Image: @djzinhle and @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

It seems DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's friendship is on the mend after rumours circulated that they were no longer besties.

DJ Zinhle celebrated her birthday on Friday and Pearl Thusi made an effort to write her a sweet message on Instagram.

In the post, Pearl referred to Zinhle as her sister as she wished her a happy birthday and reminisced about the time Zinhle was pregnant. She captioned the pic:

"39 years complete and into 40 years young and your journey has only begun! Had to keep these a secret and just bumped into them while searching for the perfect pic to post! I forgot we even took these lol!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zinhle acknowledged Pearl's post and replied in the comments by saying "We were so pregnant here. I love you."

Their cute exchange prompted their fans to analyse their friendship further.

@motsoeneng_reloaded said:

"Our black Pearl you weren't supposed to post her. On your birthday she didn't. But because of your heart mama.❤️"

@lewis.8407 mentioned:

"Guys Pearl wasn't supposed to post these pictures."

@abiplaatjie added:

"Happiest birthday to her. Pearl, you have such an amazing heart."

@mahlangusibu11 wrote:

"You love Zinhle, even in those interviews, one can tell that you are attached."

@cndoh4 posted:

"I love how you kept it all together during the talks about your friendship. May the Lord keep blessing your union and forever keep your sisterhood."

@nkosazania said:

"Happy birthday to uMajiyane. May God bless and protect your friendship."

@ivygalaletsangseelo

"Why Pearl? She didn't even post you on your birthday."

@mukololo05 added:

"No weapon formed against you shall prosper.❤️"

Moozlie replaces Pearl Thusi as DJ Zinhle’s bestie, rapper and ‘Umlilo’ hitmaker show each other love online

Briefly News reported that rapper Moozlie has report

how but the past season saw Moozlie taking the BFF spot in the show. Even on DJ Zinhle's timeline, Pearl is seemingly no longer in the picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News