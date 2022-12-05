Media personality Moozlie has seemingly replaced Pearl Thusi as DJ Zinhle's best friend as they partied together over the weekend

DJ Zinhle and Moozlie went from gig to gig on Saturday and posted each other on their timelines having a great time together without Pearl

It's reportedly been a while since the 'Umlilo' hitmaker and Pearl posted each other and showed each other love as they had been doing a while back

Rapper Moozlie has reportedly replaced Pearl Thusi as DJ Zinhle's bestie. Moozlie and the reality TV star are closer than before and usually party together on weekends.

Moozlie has replaced Pearl Thusi as DJ Zinhle's bestie.

Source: Instagram

Pearl used to appear more in DJ Zinhle's reality show but the past season saw Moozlie taking the bff sit in the show. Even on DJ Zinhle's timeline, Pearl is seemingly no longer in the picture.

Moozlie and DJ Zinhle post each other on both their social media handles and sometimes even rock matching outfits like in the snap below posted by the rapper on her official Instagram account.

DJ Zinhle and Moozlie party up a storm

DJ Zinhle also took to her official Instagram account and posted snaps of herself with Moozlie. They were having a time of their lives while the dance music artist took over the DJ booth.

ZAlebs reports that it's been a while since Zinhle and Pearl Thusi posted each other on their timelines. The publication reports that Moozlie and the Umlilo hitmaker went from gig to gig over the weekend.

DJ Zinhle already misses hubby Murdah Bongz

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle revealed that she already misses her hubby, Murdah Bongz, justa few days into December. The reality TV star and her man are both DJs and spend most of the festive season travelling to gigs.

They moved in together after they got hitched but the summer season means more business for them and more days without seeing each other. Mörda plays more international gigs and travels abroad often while the Umlilo hitmaker gets booked across Mzansi during this time of the year.

Taking to Instagram, Asante's mom posted a snap of herself with her baby daddy. TshisaLIVE reports that she said she already misses her hubby and their kids because "work has been so crazy".

Source: Briefly News