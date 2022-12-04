Pearl Thusi is exploring her other talent for music and said she would be doing it professionally soon

The actress did an interview on her Instagram about her impressive career and revealed she's just getting started

She shared that her local and global fanbase can expect a new song from her in the coming month

Pearl Thusi share on her social media that she'll be releasing a single. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi is a woman of many talents and is not afraid of reinventing herself in the entertainment industry.

The star first came onto the scene through her modelling and was initially known for being the face of Lovers Plus condoms. She then branched into TV presenting and became a household name during her bid as a cohost on Live AMP.

Pearl has also dabbled as a radio broadcaster on Metro FM, but her career went international when she joined the cast of the US series Quantico.

Despite her dominance in the industry, Pearl still hungers to exploit other avenues and spoke to Charles Myambo from The Hype Magazine about her aspirations.

She said she's been working with a prolific music producer and will release her single in January 2023. reported ZAlebs.

Watch the full video of the Instagram interview below:

@amkelanimamtipha wrote:

"That's why I love her so much."

@sahiphopday2day said:

"International mommy.❤️"

@bellindahgama posted:

"Love the advice about finding new ways to be creative. As a content creator, this can get overwhelming. But if you love what you do, you will always grind hard!"

@amkelanimamtipha added:

"You see why I love her so much."

@lynwoodsim5 mentioned:

"Beautiful sister GOD BLESS.."

