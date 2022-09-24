DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's once admired friendship is under the spotlight following a video of DJ Zinhle allegedly shading Pearl

The stars topped Twitter trends when the Umlilo hitmaker left fans convinced that she was fighting with Pearl Thusi

Meanwhile, another video of the stars vibing with each other has hit the streets, but peeps feel they are just doing damage control

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi will have to do more than just post on Twitter to convince South Africans that they are still in good books.

A video of DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi vibing at Moozlie's party surfaces. Image: @pearlthusi and @djzinhle.

The stars have rubbished rumours that they are beefing, but it seems Mzansi is not convinced. Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle shot to the top of Mzansi Twitter trends after a video of their awkward moment at Moozlie's birthday celebrations went viral.

According to ZAlebs, a video making rounds on social media pours cold water on the claims that the stars are no longer BFFs. In the video, Pearl and DJ Zinhle are seen playing the game of cat and mouse.

Murdah Bongz also headed to his Instagram stories to share moments from Moozlie's birthday party, and one of the snaps shows Pearl and Zinhle embracing each other.

Musa Khawula slammed after saying Pearl Thusi just got her 1st gig of the year: "She's still better than you"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Musa Khawula has time to fire shots at celebrities despite dealing with a murder court case. The entertainment blogger recently came after actress Pearl Thusi, but fans were not having it.

The controversial media personality said Pearl Thusi landed her first gig at the SA T20 League Auction. He insinuates that the gig is low-key because no one knows about it. He wrote:

"Pearl Thusi just booked her first job of the year, and she’s assuming people are mad she got hired for the South African 20 League that nobody knows nothing about."

Social media users were not having any of that. Many told Musa Khawula to take several seats and stop shading Pearl Thusi because she did not provoke him.

